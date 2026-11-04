2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

It's day 4 and you're still here? Well then, you're well on your way to finishing this challenge. So let's get at it today.

For today’s prompt, write a short poem. Your poem could be about something short, like a short story, short person, or short tree stump. Or the poem itself can be short (like fewer than 10 lines). Of course, you can also play on other forms of shorting, like a short circuit or short selling stocks.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Short Poem:

“February”