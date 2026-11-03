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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

For day 3 of the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are asked to write a celebration and/or disappointment poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Today is the third day of the challenge, which I always think is one of the most pivotal days, since most people who make it through three days are much more likely to make it through the entire month. And this year, the third day just so happens to fall on a Tuesday...

...which means we are facing our first "Two-for-Tuesday" prompt of the month. You can pick one of two prompts to write your poem, or write a separate poem for each prompt, or combine the prompts to make your own personal Frankenpoem. Your poem(s), your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  • Write a celebration poem, and/or...
  • Write a disappointment poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Celebration and/or Disappointment Poem:

“Ghosting”

One side grabs the ball and we cheer;
then, the other and we all boo
from our disappointment or fear:
Our side grabs the ball and we cheer
loud enough for the world to hear
as the other fans frown and stew.
One side grabs the ball and we cheer;
then, the other and we all boo.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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