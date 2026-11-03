2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

Today is the third day of the challenge, which I always think is one of the most pivotal days, since most people who make it through three days are much more likely to make it through the entire month. And this year, the third day just so happens to fall on a Tuesday...

...which means we are facing our first "Two-for-Tuesday" prompt of the month. You can pick one of two prompts to write your poem, or write a separate poem for each prompt, or combine the prompts to make your own personal Frankenpoem. Your poem(s), your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a celebration poem, and/or...

Write a disappointment poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Celebration and/or Disappointment Poem:

“Ghosting”