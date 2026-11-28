Wow! We're down to the final three days. Let's finish strong!

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. Take one of your poems (either from this month or an even earlier poem) and remix it. That could mean turning a free verse poem into a traditional form poem (or vice versa). Or maybe focusing in on a line that you really like and turning it into a refrain. One thing I've done in the past is to try creating a new poem from the lines of all my previous poems (even if it's just fitting in a phrase or image from each). Have fun with it!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“Give Meaning to the Meaningless”