2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25
For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 25 is to write a chaos poem.
For today’s prompt, write a chaos poem. The poem could be about a chaotic situation (like trying to get the house ready for guests or shopping for groceries on the day before Thanksgiving). Or it could be about chaos theory. Or maybe the poem itself seems very chaotic in meaning, rhythm, and tone. Have fun with it today.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!
For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.
(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)
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Here’s my attempt at a Chaos Poem:
“Chaos of Poets”
One yawp sounds over the night
like a broken howl beneath the full moon
screeching into the doomscroll panic button
of never-ending empathy baiting;
where there's one there may be twenty
or 2,000 poets listening to the heart of the world,
chasing the secrets of the universe,
captured in line breaks instead of analytics;
the algorithm of life is found in the sound
of birdsong, not mechanical meandering
and artificial facsimile pandering
to a heartless soulless end;
it only takes one to bend the light
in a new direction and remind the world
that living is the only way to live, the only
way to give meaning to the meaningless.