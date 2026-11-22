2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22
For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 22 is to write a travel poem.
For today’s prompt, write a travel poem. Whether by plane, train, or pogo stick, many people travel great distances in their lifetimes. Even many species of animals are known to wander or migrate in the air, by water, and/or by land. So think about travel and write your poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!
For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.
(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)
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Here’s my attempt at a Travel Poem:
“The Love Song of Et Cetera”
-after T. S. Eliot
Let us go then, you and I,
to the local public park
and walk among the fallen leaves
crunching under every step
as the trees look all bereft
and the shadows grow more dark.
We are not the children we once knew
courting down each avenue
with a smile and easy touch,
each mile such an easy crush;
no, we're not the children we once knew.
But here we step more carefully
and bless the air with silent glee
to hear a bird, a cardinal,
and feel contented with the breeze
that turns and churns the ground of leaves.
Though slow, though old,
we still both have our hands to hold
and wander where we wish to roam,
to far-off lands or just back home.