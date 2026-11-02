2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2
For the November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 2 is to write a “(blank) More (blank)” poem.
What a great start to the month! A lot of fresh voices got things going yesterday (click here if you need to catch up on Day 1); let's keep at it on day two.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase "(blank) More (blank)," replace the blanks with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Need More Poems," "No More Candy," "I Would Appreciate More Cowbell," "Eat More Chicken Salad," and/or "Pretty Much, More or Less."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!
For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.
(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)
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Here’s my attempt at a Blank More Blank Poem:
“Never More Than Now”
Never more than now
have I ever wondered how
we made it through our days
without phones to guide our ways;
we must have been pretty smart
to have mastered the art
of getting here and there
without navigation in our ears;
and, of course, it should be noted
all the apps that I have loaded
to notify and ping me
about all the random things we
used to handle on our own
without the guidance of a phone;
it's like we all somehow just knew
there were things that we could do.