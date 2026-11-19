2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19
For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 19 is to write a six words poem.
For today’s prompt, write a poem using at least 3 of the following 6 words: break, fall, left, mean, post, and/or throw. For extra credit, use all 6 words. For extra extra credit, use these 6 words as the end words in a sestina.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!
For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.
(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)
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Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:
“A Word (or Six)”
I mean, you could break your fall
when you throw a post to the left
but still be left with a post to throw
in fall when you mean to break
with the conventional thought
patterns of those around you
who mean well but are still mean
enough to break dance behind
your back when you fall to the left
or post on social media about
that new throw pillow you like
to throw when the world is mean
and falling over itself to leave you
broken and throwing tantrums
when what you meant was
something else entirely
something entirely else.