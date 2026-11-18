For anyone interested who missed this earlier in the year, you can click here to check out an interview with me for the Writer's Digest Presents podcast with Michael Woodson. In the episode, we talk about the benefits of writing poetry, why I enjoy reading translated poets, and other esoteric topics.

For today’s prompt, write an ordinary object poem. The poem could be about the ordinary object, or it could mention an ordinary object in passing. The more specific the better, I think. Like a fine blue Pilot G-2 pen or an old pair of Nike Quest 6 running shoes. Perhaps a Bulbasaur Pez Dispenser. Not that any of these specific ordinary objects are in my desk area at this moment. Well, maybe.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at an Ordinary Object Poem:

“Elegy for a Pair of Jeans”