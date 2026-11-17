2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17
For day 17 of the 2026 November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, poets are asked to write a new and/or old poem.
After today, there will only be one Two-for-Tuesday prompt remaining. I'm sure many of you will be able to guess what it will be. First timers will just have to wait.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a new poem, and/or...
- Write an old poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.
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Here’s my attempt at a New and/or Old Poem:
“Old News”
Every new poem is built upon an old poem
whispering through the leaves of grass and
trees. Each branch grasps at air and sunlight
wanting only to exist one ring at a time.
Even the oldest words breathe heavy with life
the first time they are read by an open mind
and heart. Each thought grasps at what
can't be pinned down by logic or reason.
Every poem (new and old) spirals through
the spaces between your thoughts and mine
as if there's a purpose more than just
wanting (like always) to merely exist.