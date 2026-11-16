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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 16 is to write a group poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Monday, Monday.

For today’s prompt, write a group poem. The poem could fit in with a group of poems, or you could write several short poems that you group together. Or the poem could touch on groupthink or group projects or groupies. Maybe group some things (movies, songs, toys, etc.) together and write about them. Or write about something or someone outside the group.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Group Poem:

“Groupings”

Murder of crows, parliament
of owls, pride of lions, and
flamboyance of flamingos;

I want to be in a coterie of
poets, conspiracy of fiction
writers, or web of wordsmiths;

we can meet at dusk and
break lines until dawn,
coaxing metaphors to rise

like the morning sun; and
then, as a dazzle of zebras,
we can crash like rhinos

into the rush of readers.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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