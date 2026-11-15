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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

For the November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 15 is to write a “(blank) End” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

I like to think of this as the Bon Jovi prompt day. Because after today, we'll be halfway there (livin' on a prayer).

For today’s prompt, take the phrase "(blank) End," replace the blanks with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Dead End," "Until the Very End," "A Poem Before the End," and/or "Halfway to the End." I'll also accept variants that use -end at the end of another word with examples like: "And Now We'll Descend," "All the Light Will Bend," "Fences We Can Mend," and/or "A Castle to Defend."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Blank End Poem:

“The End”

I don't think I will find the end,
though I'm sure the end will find me
searching for meanings to defend;
but what will I find in the end,
and what messages will I send
that matter to eternity?
No, I don't think I'll find the end,
though I'm sure the end will find me.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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