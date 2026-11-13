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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 13 is to write a luck poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

I don't know if you're superstitious or not, but many people have a thing about the number 13 and Fridays that fall on the 13th day of the month. Sooo...

For today’s prompt, write a luck poem. Could be good luck, bad luck, or luck that is in some kind of gray area. Maybe it's finding a lucky penny (something I did often as a youngster), or perchance having a lucky time of day or song or shirt or (fill-in-the-blank). And if you don't believe in luck, well, you're in luck, because you can write about that too today. Yes, anti-luck poems are considered luck poems by me (because why not).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Luck Poem:

“Lost and Found”

Is it lucky if you get lost
but eventually find your way,
or does it count against the cost?
Is it lucky if you get lost
even if every bridge you crossed
added more wonder to your day?
Is it lucky if you get lost
and eventually find your way?

(Note on today's form: Today, I wrote a poem using the French form triolet. Also, I just realized I was wearing my "Lucky Shirt" today, which is kind of funny.)

When you realize you're wearing your "Lucky Shirt" while writing a luck poem.
2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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