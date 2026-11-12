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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 12 is to write a strange poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For today’s prompt, write a strange poem. Or, if you prefer, write a weird poem. Something a little out of the ordinary, or something a lot out of the norm. Maybe a strange occurrence...or a weird dream. Something someone said that felt just a bit off. There are plenty of opportunities to write normal poems, but for at least today, think abnormal poems.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Strange Poem:

“Suddenly”

Tiger the cat started talking to the birds,
and the birds started talking back,
through the window screen,
which I had open,
because it was such a nice autumn day,
and they told him,
"It's so nice out here;
you should join us,"
to which Tiger quipped,
"Believe me,
I would if I could,
but my human over here keeps me cooped up,"
and I said,
"Hey now,"
which made Tiger jump,
and the birds flew away chanting,
"He heard us;
he heard us;"
and Tiger immediately started cleaning himself,
like he didn't say a thing,
like he didn't jump when I did,
like it was a normal Thursday morning.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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