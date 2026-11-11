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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 11 is to write a portrait poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

It was cool to see all the form poems yesterday. Feel free to keep playing with forms here and there throughout the month.

For today’s prompt, write a portrait poem. Could be a self-portrait, or it could be a paint a portrait (poetically) of a landscape, cityscape, and/or some-other-scape. Or perhaps a portrait of a bowl of oranges...or vase of flowers...or student holding a pencil hovering over a Scantron test sheet. Or whatever other interpretation you have. I guess this could also be a good opportunity to write some ekphrastic poems.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Portrait Poem:

“Tiger's View”

Poised at the window
with a curtain draped
over his shoulder,
he studies the orioles
on the railing singing
their early morning songs,
unaware of the predator
on the other side of the glass;
they are completely caught
up in the glory of leaves falling
from trees and a cool autumn breeze;
tail flipping from side to side
voice chattering to no one,
Tiger crouches down low
and prepares to strike.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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