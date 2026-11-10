2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

Once we make it through today, we'll be a third of the way through this challenge (woah!). And we'll also be through our second Two-for-Tuesday.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a poetic form poem, and/or...

Write an anti-form poem.

If you need some ideas for possible poetic forms, check out my list of more than 100 poetic forms here.

And if form/anti-form doesn't feel like enough of a prompt, think about the form that people and/or things take before writing a poem about such a form and/or lack of form.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Poetic Form and/or Anti-Form Poem:

“Shock City”

We wandered

to the edge of town

and explored

the forests,

but we never found a way

out of this city.