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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

For day 10 of the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are asked to write a poetic form and/or anti-form poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Once we make it through today, we'll be a third of the way through this challenge (woah!). And we'll also be through our second Two-for-Tuesday.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  • Write a poetic form poem, and/or...
  • Write an anti-form poem.

If you need some ideas for possible poetic forms, check out my list of more than 100 poetic forms here.

And if form/anti-form doesn't feel like enough of a prompt, think about the form that people and/or things take before writing a poem about such a form and/or lack of form.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Poetic Form and/or Anti-Form Poem:

“Shock City”

We wandered
to the edge of town
and explored
the forests,
but we never found a way
out of this city.

(A note on my poem: I used the six-line shadorma form for my poem today.)

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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