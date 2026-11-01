2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Wow! Here we are again. I hope you don't have a candy hangover from a Saturday night Halloween and that you're ready to start the 2026 November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. Per usual, it's free and anyone can jump in, play, and poem along (guidelines here). The goal is to write a poem each day in November and then assemble a chapbook! Sooo...

For today’s prompt, write a fresh poem. Fresh could mean a fresh idea, fresh perspective, or fresh worldview. But it could also mean fresh breath. Or fresh fruits and vegetables. Some folks may try to get fresh with other folks, and well, you may have your own fresh take on what a fresh poem could be. Whatever it is, have fun poeming today, and I'll see you back here tomorrow with another fresh prompt (which will not be to write a fresh poem, promise).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Fresh Poem:

“Ghosting”