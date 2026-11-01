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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 1 is to write a fresh poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Wow! Here we are again. I hope you don't have a candy hangover from a Saturday night Halloween and that you're ready to start the 2026 November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. Per usual, it's free and anyone can jump in, play, and poem along (guidelines here). The goal is to write a poem each day in November and then assemble a chapbook! Sooo...

For today’s prompt, write a fresh poem. Fresh could mean a fresh idea, fresh perspective, or fresh worldview. But it could also mean fresh breath. Or fresh fruits and vegetables. Some folks may try to get fresh with other folks, and well, you may have your own fresh take on what a fresh poem could be. Whatever it is, have fun poeming today, and I'll see you back here tomorrow with another fresh prompt (which will not be to write a fresh poem, promise).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Fresh Poem:

“Ghosting”

We fly through the city
without touching the ground
and rile up alley cats
without making a sound

breathing new dark secrets
in the dreams you love most
telling fractured stories
because we are fresh ghosts.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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