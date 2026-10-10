[This article originally appeared in the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

One of the most important professional skills an author can develop is the ability to craft an enticing elevator pitch for their book. After all, a strong pitch is used by authors to hook agents, used by agents to hook publishers, used by publishers to hook book buyers, and used by book buyers to hook readers. That’s why I ask authors to share elevator pitches in my author spotlight series on WritersDigest.com.

Here I’ve highlighted 20 elevator pitches for recently published books in a variety of genres. Use them as inspiration to write effective elevator pitches for your own books.

Historical Fiction

Everything Lost Returns by Sarah Domet: “Everything Lost Returns is set in Cincinnati in 1910 and 1986—the last two times Halley’s Comet was visible—and follows two characters: Opal Doucet, a spiritualist who believes she’s carrying a baby from the Other Side, and Nona Dixon, an actress and the original ‘Earthshine Girl,’ the famous face of Earthshine Soap. In 1986, when a group of Jane Does comes forward alleging that the soap contains harmful ingredients, the lives of these two characters intertwine across the decades.”

Skylark by Paula McLain: “In Skylark, a young woman imprisoned in 1664 Paris fights to reclaim her voice and her art inside the notorious Salpêtrière asylum, while—nearly three centuries later—a young doctor risks everything to help a Jewish family survive the Nazi occupation. Their stories interweave through the hidden underground of Paris, where small acts of defiance echo across generations.”

One thing that stands out to me with historical fiction pitches is the need for more words to both set up the time period and stakes of each story.

Horror

Dead First by Johnny Compton: “Private investigator Shyla Sinclair is hired by a mysterious billionaire to find out why he cannot die.”

Hemlock by Melissa Faliveno: “A woman haunted by a dark inheritance returns to the woods where her mother vanished, in this queer Midwestern Gothic.”

Both of these concise horror-related pitches focus on the mystery that drives the story.

Literary Fiction

Mass Mothering by Sarah Bruni: “An amateur translator recovering from a medical trauma encounters an unfinished book about a community of mothers whose sons were disappeared by political violence. She reads the book obsessively, until she finally makes her way to the place where it was written, to find that the book and its author are not what they seem.”

A Beast Slinks Towards Beijing by Alice Evelyn Yang: “A dark, magical realist family saga that moves through the Japanese occupation of Manchuria, the Cultural Revolution, and the present day to explore the effects of intergenerational trauma, the legacy of colonialism, and the inescapability of fate upon three generations of one Northern Chinese family.”

As one may expect with literary fiction itself, the pitches are a little more complex and focus on themes (like “political violence” or “the legacy of colonialism”).

Memoir

Breaking the Barnyard Barrier: A Woman Veterinarian Paves the Way by Linda Rhodes VMD: “In Breaking the Barnyard Barrier, newly minted veterinarian Linda Rhodes enters Utah’s male-dominated dairy world of the late-1970s, where every calf saved and every failure tests her courage and conviction. Through grit, heartbreak, and determination, she proves that compassion and skill—not gender—define a true large-animal vet.”

sorry i keep crying during sex by Jesse James Rose: “sorry i keep crying during sex is about healing from sexual violence while my grandfather was dying of Alzheimer’s. His brain was falling apart, and I was trying to put mine together, and our stories intersect for one brief moment in time.”

I found it interesting that Rhodes used third person for her pitch, while Rose went with first person. For this genre, either could work.

Mystery/Thriller

The Exes by Leodora Darlington: “Who hasn’t wanted to murder an ex—figuratively, at least? In this explosive debut thriller, a woman’s seemingly perfect romantic life is on the verge of collapse as she uncovers a hidden history surfacing dark secrets that have deadly consequences.”

Monster in the Moonlight by Annelise Ryan: “‘Scooby-Doo’ meets ‘The X Files.’ Cryptozoologist Morgan Carter and her canine sidekick, Newt, are called to investigate a death involving claw marks and strange bite wounds that might be the work of the legendary werewolf-like creature known as the Beast of Bray Road.”

Wildwood by Amy Pease: “A deputy sheriff and his mother investigate a murder that leads them into a dangerous criminal network in their small Wisconsin town.”

Darlington’s pitch starts with a provocative question; Ryan juxtaposes an interesting comp; and Pease introduces two interesting characters (a sheriff and his mom?) in an interesting setting with high stakes.

Nonfiction (General)

Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment by Daniel Coyle: “Flourishing isn’t luck—it’s a learnable skill of building community.”

Island at the Edge of the World: The Forgotten History of Easter Island by Mike Pitts: “It’s often said of Easter Island that over-exploitation—and too many statues—led to social collapse and failure. In a revisionist history based on deep research, Island at the Edge of the World finds the opposite story: Islanders triumphed in a uniquely challenging location.”

Philosophy of Writing by David Arndt: “Writing can be a kind of philosophical meditation—a daily practice conducive to the search for wisdom.”

While Pitts’ pitch focuses on the story of his history book, Coyle and Arndt both home in on a skill that can be learned or developed by their potential readers—even though one book is focused on leadership and the other on philosophy.

Romance

Muscles & Monsters by Ashley Bennett: “A cozy, spicy monster romance between a human woman baker and a gym owning wolfman.”

Last First Kiss by Julian Winters: “An unlucky-in-love event planner realizes the man-of-honor at the high-profile wedding he’s planning is his first kiss from 10 years ago and the man who recently broke his heart. A summer of venue shopping, cake-tasting, and dress fittings gives them a second chance at the love story they never expected.”

We’ve Hit Turbulence by Jessica L. Cozzi: “When a girl is stuck on a cross-country flight with her ex, things get bumpy—a swoony YA rom-com perfect for fans of K.L. Walther.”

Bennett’s pitch is super short and fun, while Winters offers a more detailed premise. Cozzi offers a premise, specific subgenre, and comp with an economy of words.

Science Fiction/Fantasy

The Astral Library by Kate Quinn: “Have you ever wished you could live inside a book? Welcome to the Astral Library, where books are not just objects, but doors to new worlds, new lives, and new futures.”

The Starseekers by Nicole Glover: “A 1960s NASA arcane engineer solves a murder and several mysteries using her love of numbers and magical talents. Features deadly curses, treasure hunts, constellation magic, an archeologist love interest, the Space Race, and witchy vibes.”

The Swan’s Daughter by Roshani Chokshi: “An earnest prince destined to die by the hand of his wife attempts to survive a bridal contest by finding true love.”