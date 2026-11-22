"I Need A Hero!” is not just the lyric of a popular 80s pop song, but the cry of every great dramatic story. All great stories are character-based. In this live webinar, you’ll gain 16 short and sweet tools to create enduring, popular, living and breathing characters.

The Sweet 16 guarantee you will have a credible, memorable, actionable characters that helps you build a solid story structure to keep your story focused on the hero’s journey!

Listen to the New Episode of ”Writer’s Digest Presents” Now!

Humor writing is challenging for one simple reason: Humor is subjective. What makes one person laugh may make another person cringe. Genre itself defines humor differently. So, how do we go about infusing humor into our stories?

In season 5, episode 11 of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson and author Elissa Bassist (INSIDE JOKES: A Comedy and Creativity Guide for All Writers) discuss how to make our writing funnier—how to commit to the bit, how to study what makes you laugh, how to turn a simple sentence into a joke, and more.

Enter Our Short Short Story Writing Competition!

We’re looking for short fiction stories! Think you can write a winning story in 1,500 words or less? Enter the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition for your chance to win $3,000 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!