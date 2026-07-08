Announcing the Winners of the 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards
Congratulations to the winners of the 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards! Discover the titles that placed in the categories of contemporary fiction, fantasy, memoir, mystery, and more.
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Grand Prize
Hollywood Bodies by JR Waterbear
Contemporary Fiction
First Place
Life of Her by Elizabeth Conte
Honorable Mentions
- Milk and Blood by Jade Kim Monsen
- ONCE AND FOR ALL by Anju Gattani
- The Invisible Thread by Sue Lamoree
Fantasy
First Place
Cinders Burn at Midnight by Kara M. Zone
Honorable Mention
- Darke Realms: One Tough Temporary She Alpha (Arcana 2) by Michele L. Sayre
Mystery/Thriller
First Place
Mount Up For Murder by Emma Park
Honorable Mentions
- Our Desperate Hour: Novels of the Great War by John Andrews
- The Third Estate Secrets of the Manor by D. R. Berlin
Narrative Nonfiction
First Place
Speak Her Name by Mary Jumbelic
Honorable Mentions
- Squirrel Pie: A Memoir by Deborah Brannigan
- Trial By FIRE: A Photojournalist's Return to the Flames by Robert Miller
Prescriptive/Informative Nonfiction
First Place
Brain Injury, Trauma, and Grief: How to Heal When You Are Alone by Shireen Anne Jeejeebhoy
Honorable Mentions
- Delivering Greatness, How I Found Success…and You Can Too! by Tom V. Quinn
- How to Dream: A motivational guide to a life of hope, success, and freedom by Deedee Cummings
- What Hangs in the Balance: The Case for Principled, Ethical, Competent, and Courageously Selfless Leadership by Philippe Johnson
Romance
First Place
Thicker Than Water by Ellie Roth
Honorable Mentions
- Charcuterie Girl by JA Wright
- Poetry by Dead Men by Megan Shade
Science Fiction
First Place
The Warmth of Ashes by Laura O’Gorman Schwartz
Honorable Mentions
- LETHAL INJECTION: a science fiction novel by Karin Lovold
- Spacecrime Domino by Kai M.F.S.
Young Adult
First Place
At the Heart of the Game by Paula Benge
Honorable Mentions
- Looking for Romeo by Carmina Esquivel
- Plain Princess Jane by Jennifer Milne
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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