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Announcing the Winners of the 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards! Discover the titles that placed in the categories of contemporary fiction, fantasy, memoir, mystery, and more.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

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Grand Prize

Bookshop; Amazon

Hollywood Bodies by JR Waterbear

Contemporary Fiction

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Life of Her by Elizabeth Conte

Honorable Mentions

  • Milk and Blood by Jade Kim Monsen
  • ONCE AND FOR ALL by Anju Gattani
  • The Invisible Thread by Sue Lamoree

Fantasy

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Cinders Burn at Midnight by Kara M. Zone

Honorable Mention

  • Darke Realms: One Tough Temporary She Alpha (Arcana 2) by Michele L. Sayre

Mystery/Thriller

First Place

Amazon

Mount Up For Murder by Emma Park

Honorable Mentions

  • Our Desperate Hour: Novels of the Great War by John Andrews
  • The Third Estate Secrets of the Manor by D. R. Berlin

Narrative Nonfiction

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Speak Her Name by Mary Jumbelic

Honorable Mentions

  • Squirrel Pie: A Memoir by Deborah Brannigan
  • Trial By FIRE: A Photojournalist's Return to the Flames by Robert Miller

Prescriptive/Informative Nonfiction

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

Brain Injury, Trauma, and Grief: How to Heal When You Are Alone by Shireen Anne Jeejeebhoy

Honorable Mentions

  • Delivering Greatness, How I Found Success…and You Can Too! by Tom V. Quinn
  • How to Dream: A motivational guide to a life of hope, success, and freedom by Deedee Cummings
  • What Hangs in the Balance: The Case for Principled, Ethical, Competent, and Courageously Selfless Leadership by Philippe Johnson

Romance

First Place

Amazon

Thicker Than Water by Ellie Roth

Honorable Mentions

  • Charcuterie Girl by JA Wright
  • Poetry by Dead Men by Megan Shade

Science Fiction

First Place

Amazon

The Warmth of Ashes by Laura O’Gorman Schwartz

Honorable Mentions

  • LETHAL INJECTION: a science fiction novel by Karin Lovold
  • Spacecrime Domino by Kai M.F.S.

Young Adult

First Place

Bookshop; Amazon

At the Heart of the Game by Paula Benge

Honorable Mentions

  • Looking for Romeo by Carmina Esquivel
  • Plain Princess Jane by Jennifer Milne

Check out the upcoming Writer's Digest Competitions!

From The Winnersself-pub ebook awardsself-pub ebooksSelf-Published E-Book AwardsWd CompetitionsWinner AnnouncementWriter's Digest CompetitionsWriter's Digest Self-Published E-Book Awards
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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