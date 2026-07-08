Announcing the Winners of the 13th Annual Self-Published E-book Awards

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Grand Prize

Hollywood Bodies by JR Waterbear

Contemporary Fiction

First Place

Life of Her by Elizabeth Conte

Honorable Mentions

Milk and Blood by Jade Kim Monsen

ONCE AND FOR ALL by Anju Gattani

The Invisible Thread by Sue Lamoree

Fantasy

First Place

Cinders Burn at Midnight by Kara M. Zone

Honorable Mention

Darke Realms: One Tough Temporary She Alpha (Arcana 2) by Michele L. Sayre

Mystery/Thriller

First Place

Mount Up For Murder by Emma Park

Honorable Mentions

Our Desperate Hour: Novels of the Great War by John Andrews

The Third Estate Secrets of the Manor by D. R. Berlin

Narrative Nonfiction

First Place

Speak Her Name by Mary Jumbelic

Honorable Mentions

Squirrel Pie: A Memoir by Deborah Brannigan

Trial By FIRE: A Photojournalist's Return to the Flames by Robert Miller

Prescriptive/Informative Nonfiction

First Place

Brain Injury, Trauma, and Grief: How to Heal When You Are Alone by Shireen Anne Jeejeebhoy

Honorable Mentions

Delivering Greatness, How I Found Success…and You Can Too! by Tom V. Quinn

How to Dream: A motivational guide to a life of hope, success, and freedom by Deedee Cummings

What Hangs in the Balance: The Case for Principled, Ethical, Competent, and Courageously Selfless Leadership by Philippe Johnson

Romance

First Place

Thicker Than Water by Ellie Roth

Honorable Mentions

Charcuterie Girl by JA Wright

Poetry by Dead Men by Megan Shade

Science Fiction

First Place

The Warmth of Ashes by Laura O’Gorman Schwartz

Honorable Mentions

LETHAL INJECTION: a science fiction novel by Karin Lovold

Spacecrime Domino by Kai M.F.S.

Young Adult

First Place

At the Heart of the Game by Paula Benge

Honorable Mentions