10 Strategies to Calm Down Before a Presentation or Media Interview

When you have a big presentation or media interview coming up, nerves are often part of the equation. It’s important to remember that everyone gets nervous from time to time. Even Broadway stars like Lea Michele and famous musicians like Adele get stage fright—and those are people whose whole job is being on stage! Even though nervousness is normal, it can sometimes keep you from being your best during important presentations and media interviews.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to overcome your nerves and calm yourself down. Here are 10 ways to get back on track:

1. Try box breathing.

This is one of the best ways to quickly regulate your nervous system. In fact, Navy SEALs use it to reduce stress and increase mindfulness. Box breathing works like this: Breathe in slowly for four seconds, hold your breath for four seconds, slowly breathe out for four seconds, and pause for four seconds before taking another breath. It’s scientifically proven to be a powerful calming technique. It can transition your brain from stressed-out beta waves to calming alpha waves in less than two minutes!

If you know you tend to feel anxious or jittery before a presentation or media interview, plan for a couple minutes of box breathing beforehand. You might be surprised by how quickly it calms you down.

2. Get there early.

The last thing you need when you have a big event is to be stressed out by traffic or other transportation delays. Make sure you have plenty of time and plan to get there a little early. You can always take a calming walk around the block or grab a cup of tea. It’s better to be early rather than add to your stress by cutting it close.

3. Visualize what’s going to happen.

Visualizing every step of the process can help you feel like you’ve done it before and you can do it again. Sit for a few minutes and think about all the best possible outcomes. Close your eyes and really place yourself there. What would it feel like, sound like, smell like? Take yourself to that happy place and you’ll be so much more likely to actually get there. It’s kind of like imagining your first day of school.

This is a trick that Michael Phelps used to relax and prepare. He would imagine himself swimming faster than he ever had before. You can do the same thing—imagine yourself giving the best presentation or interview you can. That positivity can go a long way to achieve a calmer mindset.

4. Use a good luck charm.

A good luck charm might sound simple, but it’s proven to be very effective. Having something like a lucky penny that you slip in your pocket or a lucky mug for your tea on the day of the interview can change your state of mind. A lucky charm can give you more confidence and help you feel on top of the world. Studies show that people who “feel lucky” give better performances. And good luck charms, whatever they are, can help you feel like you’re having a lucky day.

5. Ground yourself with tarot.

I’m a huge fan of tarot for creativity and productivity. You can also use tarot to help set an intention and ground yourself before a big presentation or media interview. Pulling a card and reflecting on it to set an intention can help you come up with ways to enter a presentation or interview mindfully and with focus.

6. Get a good night’s sleep.

This is simple, but it works. Feeling tired and drained contributes to nerves, while feeling well-rested gives you better access to all of your emotional resources. It’s tempting to stay up late reviewing your notecards, but it’s not all that helpful. Instead, skip screens before bed, make a cup of tea, and read a cozy book to wind down. Make sleep your superpower!

7. Talk it out.

When nerves feel overwhelming, talk about your feelings with someone close to you. I remember way back when I had my very first book talk for my book Listful Thinking, I got so nervous that I was almost hoping no one would show up. Instead, I talked it through with some colleagues. I felt so much better after I did. It was a great time, and I was so grateful for everyone who showed up. Having those honest conversations can help you put your fears in perspective.

8. Skip coffee and sugar morning-of.

If your usual coffee order is a sugary latte with extra shots of espresso, you might consider swapping it for something else. Caffeine, like sugar, is a stimulant, which means it can make you feel jittery. Even if you’re not actually feeling anxious, caffeine can mimic feelings of anxiety, like sweaty palms and a racing heart. I always suggest tea because it has a calming effect.

9. Focus on being of service to others.

A lot of the nerves before a presentation or media interview can come from feeling like all the focus is on you. Reframing your mindset to focus on being of service to others can help take some of that pressure off. Sharing your knowledge is an act of service to other people. Focus on how your message can help others—it’ll take the spotlight off and help re-center your energy.

10. Practice, practice, practice.

One of the best ways to reduce nerves is to feel prepared. Starting preparation ahead of time can make a big difference on the day of your interview or presentation. I always use the same set of tips, whether I’m doing an interview myself or helping my media training clients get ready for one. Being your own producer, watching the show you’ll be appearing on, and practicing on camera can all make a big difference.

Putting in the work beforehand and giving yourself a leg up with routines that support you can go a long way in helping you feel prepared—and that reduces stress. It’s equally important to have strategies that work in the moment when nerves strike. Having a comprehensive toolbox at your disposal is key to showing up as your best self in presentations and media interviews.