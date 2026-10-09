10 Books Every Writer Should Read

If you’re a writer (and I assume you are, based on the fact that you’ve ended up here), I’m sure you’ve heard that you have to read Stephen King’s On Writing or Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird or even William Strunk, Jr. and E. B. White’s The Elements of Style.

I’m not here to disagree. Each of those are fantastic books with excellent advice for writers. But they’re not the end-all-be-all of writing advice.

I wanted to share with you my personal list of writing advice books that changed the way I think of my own writing, books that have helped me become more confident in my work, books that opened my eyes or changed my mind or boosted my creativity. Books I want to share with every single writer out there.

Here is that list in no particular order.

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The Intuitive Author: How to Grow & Sustain a Happier Writing Career by Tiffany Yates Martin

Back of book description: The Intuitive Author addresses the questions that shape a writer’s life long after the craft has been learned and provides actionable strategies for the most common writing challenges: overcoming rejection, managing impostor syndrome, staying motivated, balancing creativity with business demands, and maintaining long-term resilience in a competitive publishing industry.

Why I love it: After my MFA program, I felt like I had a good grasp on my craft (though one should always seek to improve and grow!), but I was intimidated by feedback, anxious about writing, and feeling creatively depleted. This book is one that can help you navigate those fears and anxieties, build confidence, and let yourself rediscover the joy of writing.

Writing Sci-Fi, Fantasy, & Horror For Dummies by Rick Dakan and Ryan Van Cleave

Back of book description: Writing Sci-Fi, Fantasy, & Horror For Dummies is your skeleton key to creating the kind of fiction that grips readers and compels them to keep turning pages (even if it’s well past their bedtime!).

You’ll start with the basics of creative writing—including character, plot, and scene—and strategies for creating engaging stories in different forms, such as novels, short stories, scripts, and video games. After that, get beginner-friendly and straightforward advice on worldbuilding, before diving headfirst into genre-specific guidance for science fiction, horror, and fantasy writing.

Why I love it: Yinz know I love anything to do with world-building. I’m very fortunate to work closely with Ryan here at WD, and their work has taught me a lot over the years. This book especially made some very complex ideas into bite-sized, digestible pieces, helped me to think about my writing strategies and creativity in new ways, and was just plain cool to read.

Writing Without Rules by Jeffrey Somers

Back of book description: Most writing guides imply–or outright state–that there’s a fixed, specific formula or list of rules you must follow to achieve writing and publishing success. And all of them are phonies. Well, not completely. There are real, applicable techniques and strategies in any writing reference to help you.

But the idea that there’s only one way of writing? Nuts!

With unconventional approaches to the craft, fresh angles on novel writing and selling, a healthy dose of humor, and no promise of refunds, Writing Without Rules is for those writers who have tried and tried again–and are ready to success on their own terms.

Why I love it: While a lot of writing advice books can range from dry and academic to fluffy and saccharine, Jeff is someone who loves to laugh. There is some amazing advice in this book couched in some delicious humor, and it invites you to view your work as a sandbox made for play and fun—something every writer can use more of!

The Story Grid: What Good Editors Know by Shawn Coyne

Back of book description: The Story Grid is a tool developed by editor Shawn Coyne to analyze stories and provide helpful editorial comments. It’s like a CT scan that takes a photo of the global story and tells the editor or writer what is working, what is not, and what must be done to make what works better and fix what’s not.

Why I love it: This book is excellent for writers who already have the first draft and want to become their own editor moving forward. With some really interesting and insightful exercises and spreadsheets (god, do I love a spreadsheet), Shawn trains you from the ground up in the ways of professional editorial work, even if you haven’t touched a literature textbook since your high school graduation.

Gentle Writing Advice: How to Be a Writer Without Destroying Yourself by Chuck Wendig

Back of book description: With behind-the-scenes stories of Wendig’s own writing struggles, sections on debunking popular advice, self-care tips, and more footnotes than are strictly necessary (or legally recommended by scientists), Gentle Writing Advice will give the unvarnished truth about the writing process and remind you of what’s actually important—taking care of the writer. (That’s you, by the way.)

Why I love it: If you’re someone who has a hard time taking care of yourself beyond a quick shower at the end of the day, then this book will revolutionize the way you participate in your craft. Remember, creativity flows more when there’s less on your plate—physically, emotionally, and beyond. This book will guide you through taking better care of yourself to give that inner author room for play and joy.

The Indie Writer’s Encyclopedia: All the Terms You Need to Know to Be a Successful Writer by M.L. Ronn

Back of book description: In this useful writer’s guide, prolific writer M.L. Ronn covers every writing, marketing, and business term that a working writer needs to know to thrive in today’s digital world of publishing, with detailed examples.

This unique dictionary/encyclopedia hybrid will answer virtually any question you have about publishing.

When you’re done reading, you’ll have:

* A go-to resource that you can use again and again whenever you have a question

* A career’s worth of publishing industry education that takes some writers a lifetime to learn

* An unfair competitive advantage because your brain will swell up to twice its size and elevate you to a new level of existence (just kidding...this is a book description for an encyclopedia, for Pete’s sake—it needs humor!)

Why I love it: I don’t care if you’re not interested in indie publishing or you’ve been in traditional publishing successfully for the last 20 years. This book will give you insight into the industry that you didn’t realize you needed to know. Even writers with marketing teams should know the finer details that go into setting their work up for success, both so they can advocate for themselves and participate in their own success.

Everyone Has What It Takes: A Writer’s Guide to the End of Self-Doubt by William Kenower

Back of book description: As hard as the craft of writing is, the greatest challenges writers face are often within ourselves. Comparison, self-doubt, isolation, and other internal struggles can derail a writer’s progress, at any stage in the writing life. Author, essayist, and speaker William Kenower knows these struggles first-hand, and hears them from writers everywhere he teaches and appears. In this candid and encouraging book, he dismantles the myth that some writers have talent and others don’t, and shares relatable stories, wisdom, and best practices for reengaging with our passion, following our curiosity, and staying connected to what matters most.

If you’ve ever wondered whether you’re “really” a writer, or should retreat to a safer, more conventional path, this enlightening and accepting book will spark renewed purpose and joy on your writing journey.

Why I love it: If you’re someone who struggles with perfectionism and feeling like a embarrassment even when writing your first draft that you haven’t let anyone else see, then you need this book. Period.

Fight Write: How to Write Believable Fight Scenes by Carla Hoch

Back of book description: Whether a side-street skirmish or an all-out war, fight scenes bring action to the pages of every kind of fiction. But a poorly done or unbelievable fight scene can ruin a great book in an instant.

In Fight Write you’ll learn practical tips, terminology, and the science behind crafting realistic fight scenes for your fiction. Broken up into “Rounds,” trained fighter and writer Carla Hoch guides you through the many factors you’ll need to consider when developing battles and brawls.

Why I love it: If you’re writing a genre book—I don’t care what genre, whether it’s sci-fi, romantasy, horror, or mystery/thriller—then you need to read Carla’s books. You will learn how to be a better writer, develop your description, and improve the reality of your work. Your readers will be blown away by the quality of your fight and battle scenes!

Before and After the Book Deal: A Writer’s Guide to Finishing, Publishing, Promoting, and Surviving Your First Book by Courtney Maum

Back of book description: There are countless books on the market about how to write better but very few books on how to break into the marketplace with your first book. Cutting through the noise (and very mixed advice) online, while both dispelling rumors and remaining positive, Courtney Maum’s Before and After the Book Deal is a one–of–a–kind resource that can help you get your book published.

… Agents, film scouts, film producers, translators, disability and minority activists, and power agents and editors also weigh in, offering advice and sharing intimate anecdotes about even the most taboo topics in the industry. Their wisdom will help aspiring authors find a foothold in the publishing world and navigate the challenges of life before and after publication with sanity and grace.

Why I love it: This is an A-to-Z guide that will give you insight, confidence, and a solid foundation on which to take your book from idea through to published. Great for writers in any stage of the process of their first manuscript!

Seven Drafts: Self-Edit Like a Pro from Blank Page to Book by Allison K Williams

Back of book description: With plenty of fresh examples, insider wisdom, and snappy footnotes, Seven Drafts teaches story, character, elements of writing craft and structure, how to seek and use feedback, and the publication process. This book will prove invaluable for the writer mindset, with transformative advice on using envy to fuel your own work, finding a writing community, and literary citizenship. Editors and teachers will discover nuts and bolts of what they “already know” and elevate their students’ work while refining their own methods.

Why I love it: Another book perfect for people who already have a draft to work with, this is a little less technical than Story Grid. Instead, this book encourages you to use more resources than just your own learning to make your book the best version it can possibly be.

The Craft of Research by Wayne C. Booth, Gregory G. Colomb, Joseph M. Williams, Joseph Bizup, and William T. FitzGerald

Back of book description: With more than a million copies sold since its first publication, The Craft of Research has helped generations of researchers at every level—from high-school students and first-year undergraduates to advanced graduate students to researchers in business and government. Conceived by seasoned researchers and educators Wayne C. Booth, Gregory G. Colomb, and Joseph M. Williams, this fundamental work explains how to choose significant topics, pose genuine and productive questions, find and evaluate sources, build sound and compelling arguments, and convey those arguments effectively to others.