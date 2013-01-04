Your Story 48: The Winners!

By: |

Prompt: Write the opening sentence (25 words or fewer) to a story based on the photo to the left.

Thanks to everyone who voted in WD’s Your Story #46! Here are the results. The winning entries, in ranking order, are as follows:

1. Playing dead in the pool to escape the worst blind date ever seemed brilliant, until Sophie heard him scream, “I know CPR!” (Frances Gibbs Servello)

2. Victoria did what she had to do in order to get Derek’s attention, even if that meant she had to drown. (Nicki Jacobsmeyer)

3. As she watched her sister’s body submerge, the woman hoped the drowning looked like an accident—and wondered if the dress was salvageable. (Shelly Gerhart)

4. Everything is exactly as it should be—the red dress, cold water, and missing heels—but I still cannot help wondering how I got here. (Trever Bierschbach)

5. Upon request granted by Neptune, the mermaid became human, only to find out she couldn’t swim. (Carrie Ciofalo)

6. Annette’s smile disappeared when she realized that the woman she had just thrown overboard was still wearing her mother’s dress. (Aaron Mei)

7. I always wonder how it is that I end up getting thrown in the pool at every party I go to. (Leodis Smith)

8. As she sank for the third time, it occurred to Lila that there might have been an easier way to launder her gown. (L. J. Belle)

9. Claire had one desperate question running through her mind as she watched the body of her roommate sinking: Is she wearing my favorite dress? (John Phoenix)

10. Cynthia knew she should scream for help but was mesmerized watching her burgundy chiffon gown ripple out prettily beneath her. (Shani Naylor)

40 thoughts on “Your Story 48: The Winners!

  25. Kanika44

    Me- Water was always my best mirror; reflected the real thing always. And today when I am drowning, when I am dying it is reflecting the real worth of life. As from the other side (of water) I can see life (reflection).

  26. Hadis

    I know it might not be the right place to ask this question, but I’ve just registered successfully and completely but I cannot access any forum whatsoever! When I push the Login button in a forum it redirects me to a page that is for updating my profile. What’s happening?

  30. hermonjez

    My son has recently decided he wants to get into the competition too, and has registered on the website. Does WD look at this as the possibly coming from the same person? We live in the same household.

  31. DrG2

    Two things: 1) are multiple submissions from the same person OK? 2) The 25 word, in one sentence criteria seems to encourage long sentences. Maybe just a 25 word limit next time (one or more sentences)?

  32. winnieash9@gmail.com

    Hallo Tiffany,
    Must we first log in before submitting an entry?
    Is it safest to submit an entry on this official site, and on the one for fwmedia? I sent an entry for Contest number 47 but it seems to have been lost in the post.
    Thank you,
    Winnie.

