Prompt: Write the opening sentence (25 words or fewer) to a story based on the photo to the left.

Thanks to everyone who voted in WD’s Your Story #46! Here are the results. The winning entries, in ranking order, are as follows:

1. Playing dead in the pool to escape the worst blind date ever seemed brilliant, until Sophie heard him scream, “I know CPR!” (Frances Gibbs Servello)

2. Victoria did what she had to do in order to get Derek’s attention, even if that meant she had to drown. (Nicki Jacobsmeyer)

3. As she watched her sister’s body submerge, the woman hoped the drowning looked like an accident—and wondered if the dress was salvageable. (Shelly Gerhart)

4. Everything is exactly as it should be—the red dress, cold water, and missing heels—but I still cannot help wondering how I got here. (Trever Bierschbach)

5. Upon request granted by Neptune, the mermaid became human, only to find out she couldn’t swim. (Carrie Ciofalo)

6. Annette’s smile disappeared when she realized that the woman she had just thrown overboard was still wearing her mother’s dress. (Aaron Mei)

7. I always wonder how it is that I end up getting thrown in the pool at every party I go to. (Leodis Smith)

8. As she sank for the third time, it occurred to Lila that there might have been an easier way to launder her gown. (L. J. Belle)

9. Claire had one desperate question running through her mind as she watched the body of her roommate sinking: Is she wearing my favorite dress? (John Phoenix)

10. Cynthia knew she should scream for help but was mesmerized watching her burgundy chiffon gown ripple out prettily beneath her. (Shani Naylor)

