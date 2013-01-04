Prompt: Write the opening sentence (25 words or fewer) to a story based on the photo to the left.
Thanks to everyone who voted in WD’s Your Story #46! Here are the results. The winning entries, in ranking order, are as follows:
1. Playing dead in the pool to escape the worst blind date ever seemed brilliant, until Sophie heard him scream, “I know CPR!” (Frances Gibbs Servello)
2. Victoria did what she had to do in order to get Derek’s attention, even if that meant she had to drown. (Nicki Jacobsmeyer)
3. As she watched her sister’s body submerge, the woman hoped the drowning looked like an accident—and wondered if the dress was salvageable. (Shelly Gerhart)
4. Everything is exactly as it should be—the red dress, cold water, and missing heels—but I still cannot help wondering how I got here. (Trever Bierschbach)
5. Upon request granted by Neptune, the mermaid became human, only to find out she couldn’t swim. (Carrie Ciofalo)
6. Annette’s smile disappeared when she realized that the woman she had just thrown overboard was still wearing her mother’s dress. (Aaron Mei)
7. I always wonder how it is that I end up getting thrown in the pool at every party I go to. (Leodis Smith)
8. As she sank for the third time, it occurred to Lila that there might have been an easier way to launder her gown. (L. J. Belle)
9. Claire had one desperate question running through her mind as she watched the body of her roommate sinking: Is she wearing my favorite dress? (John Phoenix)
10. Cynthia knew she should scream for help but was mesmerized watching her burgundy chiffon gown ripple out prettily beneath her. (Shani Naylor)
sister's body submerge, the woman hoped the drowning looked like an accident—and wondered if the dress was salvageable. (Shelly Gerhart)
Me- Water was always my best mirror; reflected the real thing always. And today when I am drowning, when I am dying it is reflecting the real worth of life. As from the other side (of water) I can see life (reflection).
I realize you probably get the same questions every time, but … will we be able to find out the total number of submissions? Thanks!
No, you’ll only see the top entries. Thanks!
When will the finalists be posted ?
Finalists will be posted on the Your Story forum in early March.
Can it be more than one sentence, even if it it still 25 words or less? It’s hard making it just one.
No. Only one sentence of 25 words or fewer please, as stated in the prompt.
My son has recently decided he wants to get into the competition too, and has registered on the website. Does WD look at this as the possibly coming from the same person? We live in the same household.
No. We just look at the different names.
Can it be more than one sentence while still being 25 words or less?
Two things: 1) are multiple submissions from the same person OK? 2) The 25 word, in one sentence criteria seems to encourage long sentences. Maybe just a 25 word limit next time (one or more sentences)?
We only accept just one submission from each entrant. Thanks!
Must we first log in before submitting an entry?
Is it safest to submit an entry on this official site, and on the one for fwmedia? I sent an entry for Contest number 47 but it seems to have been lost in the post.
No, you don’t need to log in to the site to submit your entry. Either enter it using the form above, or email it directly to yourstorycontest@fwmedia.com.