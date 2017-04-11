Your Story #82: Winners!

Write the opening sentence (one sentence only, 25 words or fewer) to a story based on the photo on the left. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Thanks to everyone who entered and/or voted in WD’s Your Story 82! Here are the results. The top 10 winners are as follows:

1. The forbidden box in Grandpa’s Dallas home, opened only after his funeral,

contained just one roll of undeveloped film and a note: “11-22-63”.

2. He mastered the camera as a social crutch, clutching it like a ticket to life’s party, hiding his face behind its enormous black lens.

3. He could have saved himself by turning to run, but instead stayed and took the photo that saved thousands of others.

4. While he thought he was snapping his money shot, Frank didn’t realize that the real action was right behind him.

5. He silently turned the lens bringing the couple into focus as they surreptitiously slipped out of the building into the soft glow of the streetlight.

6. My Dad continued snapping photos well after the dementia set in, and his last roll of film contained the only clues to his abrupt disappearance.

7. With a soft click, Eddy knew his victim’s futures and pasts, loves and hates, their favorite shops and how they’d die, all from a picture.

8. He would not learn until almost a decade later what he’d captured on his Nikon, in Paris, during the summer of his 65th year.

9. As retirement, I decided to stop shooting people between the eyes and focus on shooting as a beautiful, harmless career.

10. “Same image on their retinae at the moment of death explaines why all the victims had frozen smiles and eyes wide open,” the detective said.

You might also like: