Your Story #82: Winners!

Write the opening sentence (one sentence only, 25 words or fewer) to a story based on the photo on the left. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.
Thanks to everyone who entered and/or voted in WD’s Your Story 82! Here are the results. The top 10 winners are as follows:
1. The forbidden box in Grandpa’s Dallas home, opened only after his funeral,
contained just one roll of undeveloped film and a note: “11-22-63”.
2. He mastered the camera as a social crutch, clutching it like a ticket to life’s party, hiding his face behind its enormous black lens.
3. He could have saved himself by turning to run, but instead stayed and took the photo that saved thousands of others.
4. While he thought he was snapping his money shot, Frank didn’t realize that the real action was right behind him.
5. He silently turned the lens bringing the couple into focus as they surreptitiously slipped out of the building into the soft glow of the streetlight.
6. My Dad continued snapping photos well after the dementia set in, and his last roll of film contained the only clues to his abrupt disappearance.
7. With a soft click, Eddy knew his victim’s futures and pasts, loves and hates, their favorite shops and how they’d die, all from a picture.
8. He would not learn until almost a decade later what he’d captured on his Nikon, in Paris, during the summer of his 65th year.
9. As retirement, I decided to stop shooting people between the eyes and focus on shooting as a beautiful, harmless career.
10. “Same image on their retinae at the moment of death explaines why all the victims had frozen smiles and eyes wide open,” the detective said.
E.
There are many very good starts here, but I chose H. It relates to history and that always grabs me. There are so many theories about that sad event ie. The Grassy Knoll, Cubans, LBJ, and many more, that this story could go anywhere, even including thoughts about what would have been the course of the Viet Nam war if JFK lived.
They are all good, but I vote for H, It relates to history, and that always grabs me.
I like F. There is a mystery there
I second this vote – F
H
I’m voting for “L.”
G
voting for H. It has a very distinct story line so far and I’m interested to know why 11-22-63 is on there. For those of you who don’t know, 11-22-63 is both the date of John F. Kennedy’s death and, as stated in another comment is the title of a Stephen King’s novel about John’s death.
The entry I…My Dad…very good set up to a story
L. Raised questions without getting lost in the words.
I vote for F. I love a good mystery. What image did he capture? Why was he in Paris at the age of 55? Where was he from? Why did it take him 10 years to upload his images?
Voting for “H”–good start with a strong hook
I vote K. It’s the only one that sets up our guy as the hero.
I’m voting for K. I want to know how the pic the man took saved thousands of lives.
H. Got me hooked. Now I want to read more.
well, for now, read Stephen King’s book with that title. If you haven’t already 🙂
So many great choices – but my vote goes to H. I feel that there could be a deeply intricate story there.
K
I vote for G. It is creepy, why does he need to hide behind the lens?
Voting for H. Makes me want to read on and find out what happens next.
I vote for I.
I vote for I.
My vote is for H. I had a few favorites – E, G and H but but decided on H because it drew me in the most as far as wanting to read more of the story. Loved the word use and descriptions of the other two. Well done to all writers.
K
H.
I vote K
I agree that there are many good entries. I especially liked 4 of them, E, F, H, and I. “H” however, made me want to know more!
L
I vote B! I want to read more 🙂
I vote for H. I would love to read a complete story to go with the first sentence!
I vote G
K.
D
I like “E”, although maybe ‘gently’ turning the lens could phrase it better. Still, I can imagine the scene pretty well.
I like L. It’s the only one that makes you scroll back up to look at the actual picture.
D
E. He silently turned the lens bringing the couple into focus as they surreptitiously slipped out of the building into the soft glow of the streetlight.
A lot of very good lines this month. After much thought, the one that stays with me after a good night’s sleep is H. “The forbidden box in Grandpa’s Dallas home, opened only after his funeral,
contained just one roll of undeveloped film and a note: “11-22-63”.
I liked H
I vote H
I
The choice is hard this month but I feel I have to vote for “A” because it is unique among the entries in that the sentence is both forward and backward looking while at the same time taking place in the present. This is the type of sentence that a writer can use in developing a page turning story. I say well done to this writer and best of luck to all contestants.
I vote for “A”. Very well written.
Mine (which was snubbed):
In his dotage, President Truman’s photo skills proved invaluable to intelligence gathering, but questions lingered about the propriety of it, and yes, his real motives.
yeah, it can be a let down to be passed over, but there’s always the next prompt 🙂 -as long as Baihley doesn’t ever pull the plug!
Ha, as long as it’s up to me, I’ll never pull the plug! I love doing these contests.
E
My favorite was K
I can’t seem to find where to vote for story #82. Please help me to find the site so I can vote.
Thank you, Sherry
Sherry, you vote in the comments section. The same way you typed your question asking how to vote – Just type in your letter choice and submit and your vote will be counted. Hope that helps.