  • Prompt:  Write a short story, of 700 words or fewer, based on the photo prompt shown here. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Use the submission form below OR email your submission directly to yourstorycontest@fwmedia.com.

IMPORTANT: If you experience trouble with the submission form, please email your submission directly to yourstorycontest@fwmedia.com within the body of your email (no attachments, please)

Unfortunately, we cannot respond to every entry we receive, due to volume. No confirmation emails will be sent out to confirm receipt of submission. But be assured all submissions received before entry deadline are considered carefully. Official Rules

Entry Deadline: January 8, 2018

2 thoughts on “Your Story #87: Submit Now!

  1. Daniel Horner

    In your-story-competition #87 the magazine says 700 words or fewer but then in the submission part it says 650 words or fewer. I submitted mine with 680 words since I was going by the original magazine when I wrote the story. Trust it will be accepted.
    Daniel Horner

    1. Baihley Grandison Post author

      Daniel, you are absolutely correct. We will be changing our guidelines in the next contest, and just got a bit ahead of ourselves! I’ve updated the entry form for this contest. Feel free to re-enter your story if you want to increase your word count. Best of luck!

      -The WD Editorial Team

COMMENT