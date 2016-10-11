Your Story #78: Vote Now!

Prompt: Write the opening sentence (just one sentence), of 25 words or fewer, to a story based on the photo to the left.You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Vote now to help choose our winner for Your Story 78!

Read the finalists below, then vote for the one you like best by leaving a comment with the title of your favorite or emailing the name of your favorite story to YourStoryContest@fwcommunity.com with “Your Story 78 Vote” in the subject line.

VOTING CLOSES January 16, 2017.

A. Muggsy stopped short, suddenly realizing why none of the guards pursued him as he made it over the wall and ran toward the woods.

B. The tacky prop contamination movie sign wasn’t the only warning left behind by the shooting crew.

C. Although meant as a joke, Zac forever changed the world by moving one sign.

D. There have never been signs in the woods by the remote northern town I live in, but then again neither have men in black suits.

E. I wish I had known that the radiation sign lining the tour where I met Maya would also serve as a warning for our future.

F. Seven years after the bomb the ash still resembled a Robert Frost poem, but someone had activated the beacon and we had to discover who.

G. Irradiated snowflakes taste just as frigidly sweet on the tip of every blissfully ignorant child’s tongue.

H. The doomsayers got it wrong, our graves weren’t unmarked.

I. There the footsteps stopped.

J. It might have been a road sign marking the boundaries between The Here and The Out There, but I needed to get home.

K. She loved winter, when the snow would cover the scorched earth and mix with the grey ash, and they could all forget.

L. At first, nobody believed my bucket list, saying these places were ‘too dangerous’—as if my new friend the lung carcinoma cared about such things.

