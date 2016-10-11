Your Story #78: Vote Now!

- Prompt: Write the opening sentence (just one sentence), of 25 words or fewer, to a story based on the photo to the left.You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.
Vote now to help choose our winner for Your Story 78!
Read the finalists below, then vote for the one you like best by leaving a comment with the title of your favorite or emailing the name of your favorite story to YourStoryContest@fwcommunity.com with “Your Story 78 Vote” in the subject line.
VOTING CLOSES January 16, 2017.
A. Muggsy stopped short, suddenly realizing why none of the guards pursued him as he made it over the wall and ran toward the woods.
B. The tacky prop contamination movie sign wasn’t the only warning left behind by the shooting crew.
C. Although meant as a joke, Zac forever changed the world by moving one sign.
D. There have never been signs in the woods by the remote northern town I live in, but then again neither have men in black suits.
E. I wish I had known that the radiation sign lining the tour where I met Maya would also serve as a warning for our future.
F. Seven years after the bomb the ash still resembled a Robert Frost poem, but someone had activated the beacon and we had to discover who.
G. Irradiated snowflakes taste just as frigidly sweet on the tip of every blissfully ignorant child’s tongue.
H. The doomsayers got it wrong, our graves weren’t unmarked.
I. There the footsteps stopped.
J. It might have been a road sign marking the boundaries between The Here and The Out There, but I needed to get home.
K. She loved winter, when the snow would cover the scorched earth and mix with the grey ash, and they could all forget.
L. At first, nobody believed my bucket list, saying these places were ‘too dangerous’—as if my new friend the lung carcinoma cared about such things.
K is definitely the one I vote for. It was a toss up between K and A, but K has the sense of mystery that pulls you in hook, line, and sinker. What do they all want to forget that hasn’t killed them? Are they dying? There is a ton of potential for where this story can go that I’m excited.
“L” it is for me. Loved the personification of the lung carcinoma.
H is really nice, humorous and creative
D suggests an entire story I’d love to continue…
My vote is for “K”. I would DEFINITELY want to read this story!
I like C – Zac moving the sign engages my imagination – what is the the world is like now?
K!!! I really liked A too, but my vote goes for K.
Do you need to have a writer’s digest account to vote or could you just email it in from personal emails? Thanks.
I vote for L!!! “At first, nobody believed my bucket list, saying these places were ‘too dangerous’—as if my new friend the lung carcinoma cared about such things.”
I vote for K. I like the start of the sentence bringing us into the winter scene and then creating a
mystery as to what they could now forget! got my vote!!
I – There the footsteps stopped. – Makes me want to keep reading
J — very creative
H wins it for me
If I had a second vote, it would go to –
B– Because it responds to the sign as it is without pretending that it is something else.
I vote H. Simple yet direct, thrilling, and engaging.
I vote for F. Several other really good ones.
It is the shortest yet you can branch out a lot of stories from it!
but if I could vote twice I’d give my second vote to G.
A great selection to choose from, but I have to go with D.
F – yet they are all filled with intrigue.
I had the same problem, so I emailed mine.
I keep getting the message, “Failed to send your message. Please try later or contact the administrator by another method,” whenever I try to enter the contest.
Oh no! Sorry to hear that. Try emailing your story in the body of an email to yourstorycontest@fwcommunity.com. Let us know if you continue to have trouble.
-Baihley