Quick Tip: How to Develop Your Characters

1. Make a character study for each of your characters, defining the five traits discussed here: name, age, appearance, relationships and personality.

2. With a clean copy of your manuscript, get out a different colored highlighter for each character. Go through the manuscript one character at a time. Highlight whenever that character speaks and/or acts. If you try to do too many characters at the same time, shifting from one color to the other, I guarantee you will make a mistake at least once.

3. Now read only the dialogue and actions of one of those colors. Does everything your character says sound true to her? What about her actions? If not, rewrite the passages that seem forced.

4. Did you notice one character, or maybe several, who appear in the beginning but not in the end, or vice versa? If so, they probably aren’t necessary to your story. Try deleting them or perhaps combining them with another character.

Learn how to create strong characters, craft believable dialogue & get the attention of agents with:

The Writer’s Little Helper

Become a WD VIP and Save 10%:

Get a 1-year pass to WritersMarket.com, a 1-year subscription to Writer’s Digest magazine and 10% off all WritersDigestShop.com orders! Click here to join.



Also check out these items from the Writer’s Digest’s collection:

Writer’s Digest Elements Of Writing Fiction: Beginnings, Middles & Ends

Writer’s Digest Elements Of Writing Fiction: Scene & Structure

Writer’s Digest Elements Of Writing Fiction: Description

Writer’s Digest Elements Of Writing Fiction: Characters & Viewpoint

Writer’s Digest No More Rejections

Writer’s Digest Weekly Planner

Writer’s Digest How to Land a Literary Agent (On-Demand Webinar)

Writer’s Digest Magazine One-Year Subscription

Writer’s Digest 10 Years of Writer’s Digest on CD: 2000-2009

You might also like: