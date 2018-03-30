Announcing the 5th Annual Self-Published e-Book Awards Winners

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the winners of the 5th Annual Self-Published e-Book Awards. For complete coverage of the awards, see the May/June 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. For an extended interview with grand-prize winner Emily James, click here. For a selection of advice and inspiration from our winners, click here. To read the opening chapter of A Sticky Inheritance, click here.
Grand Prize
A Sticky Inheritance by Emily James ($2.99, Kindle, Kindle Unlimited; $9.99, paperback), Stronghold Books, authoremilyjames.com.
Children’s Picture Books
First Place
Grandpa! Grandpa! What Will I See? by William P. Bahlke ($1.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $12.95, paperback; $17.95, hardcover), WPB Publishing, williampbahlke.com.
Genre Fiction
First Place
A Special Breed of Warrior by Joseph Mujwit ($2.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $8.99, paperback), CreateSpace.
Honorable Mentions
Salsa with the Pope by Samantha Wren Anderson ($2.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $12.99, paperback), Anderson, samanthawrenanderson.com.
String by Timothy Bryant Spear ($2.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $14.95, paperback), Synergy Books Publishing.
The Forgotten by M. Stringfield ($2.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $14.99, paperback), Coverless Books, mstringfield.com.
Inspirational
First Place
Finding the Light Inside You by Susan Redmond ($4.49, Kindle; $26, paperback), CreateSpace.
Honorable Mention
44 Rays of Sunshine by Nahla Summers ($5.70, Kindle; $9.44, paperback), Summers, nahlasummers.com.
Life Stories
First Place
Fifty Fares by Ronan Takagi ($0.99, Kindle; $3.99, paperback), CreateSpace.
Literary Fiction/Mainstream
First Place
Three Empty Frames by Margaret Sorick ($2.99, Kindle; $10.99, paperback), CreateSpace, megsorick.com.
Honorable Mentions
Guns and White Faces by Jay Claiborne ($2.99, Kindle), Claiborne.
The Watchman’s Children by T.A. Barnes ($3.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $9.85 Paperback), Barnes.
Middle-Grade/Young Adult Fiction
First Place
Biome by Ryan Galloway ($0.99, Kindle, Kindle Unlimited; $13.99, paperback), Stranger Fiction, ryan-galloway.com.
Honorable Mention
Stevie-girl and the Phantom Pilot by Ann Swann, CreateSpace.
Nonfiction
First Place
Beautiful Hero: How We Survived the Khmer Rouge by Jennifer H. Lau ($9.99, Kindle, Kindle Unlimited; $14.99, paperback), Lotus Book Group, jenniferlau.net.
Honorable Mentions
House Keys: Tips and Tricks from a Female Home Inspector by Lisa Turner ($4.99, Kindle; Kindle Unlimited; $15.99, paperback), CreateSpace, housekeysbylisaturner.com.
How to Say Cheese by A.K. Williams ($9.99, iBook), Interactive Bee Media howtosaycheese.com.
Poetry
First Place
The End of an Ordinary Life by Craig Allen Heath ($4.99, Kindle, Kindle Unlimited; $7.99, paperback), CreateSpace, craigallenheath.com.