6 Book Publicity Ideas for Today’s Author

by Sara Wigal

It’s easy to get lost in a maze of “you should” and “best practices” for how to release your book. For many authors, PR can be a chore that all of the sudden removes the fun from your writing career, and makes you forget exactly why you were so inspired in the first place! Don’t let endless possibilities overwhelm you—stick to a few things you know you can accomplish and actually calendar them out for yourself in the weeks leading up to (and sometimes after) your book’s release. Realistic time goals and manageable tasks are the key to staying motivated and keeping on trucking with book publicity. Here are some tips for promoting your book:

E-mail your contacts in advance of your book’s publication date to let them know what day they can expect to purchase, or that they can pre-order (give them the online link for doing so in this message). Design fun swag—posters, t-shirts, stickers, etc., for fan giveaways online and at events. You’d be surprised how much readers love getting these little freebies! Pick social media platforms you would enjoy working with (you may need to play around some to get a knack for them all) and figure out which you enjoy the most. Focus on social media time on using that platform and putting out content that includes a good blend of personal posts, book/literary posts in general, and the smallest amount will actually be posts about your own book! Write at least one or two blog posts a week and be sure your book title is listed in either the post or your signature at the bottom. If you don’t have a website or blog currently, set up a free blog site where you can actively be writing weekly. Network at events. Connect with fellow authors for cross-promotion on social media and possible future joint-panel events. Ask them what works for them and see if any of their tactics are new to you (and then use them). Attend other literary events and author signings in your area or when traveling to show support for local venues and fellow authors. You never know where a new connection could lead.

Every author and book are unique and require special attention to give them the best shot at succeeding in the marketplace. Hopefully these tips can help you formulate your strategy for capturing the reading public’s attention!

This is a guest post by Sara Wigal. Wigal began her literary career peddling her original illustrated stories at age 6 to her parents’ patient coworkers. She studied literature at the University of California, San Diego as an undergraduate and went on to receive her M.A. in Writing, Literature and Publishing at Emerson College. She’s worked on the agent side, in publishing houses, and with private publicity firms, and she brings her varied perspectives about all aspects of an author’s writing career to the team at JKS as a Senior Publicist. A friend to writers both personally and professionally, she enjoys reading most genres and loves channeling her creativity to spread the news about each wonderful book she encounters. Authors are inspired by her ideas and high-octane energy!

Take your writing career to the next level at indieLAB, a new conference for entrepreneurial authors.

You might also like: