Find an Agent and Get Published! – Premium Collection

In January, Writer’s Digest unleashed its Premium Collection kits with the Getting Started in Writing kit, which sold out before the month was half over. This month, half the Find an Agent and Get Published premium kits are already gone, and it’s only been a week.

For only $129.00, writers receive a package valued at $374.95 that includes:

Formatting & Submitting Your Manuscript

2011 Guide to Literary Agents

Writer’s Digest Guide to Query Letters

Exclusive Agents Interview Download

2nd Draft Query Letter Submission

How to Land a Literary Agent On-Demand webinar

Sell Your Stuff

How Agents and Editors Decide On-Demand webinar

Get an Agent digital issue

If you are interested in finally landing an agent and getting that book published, then this is the deal for you. But the kits are limited to 100 (and then they’re gone), so act fast.

Learn more by clicking here.

You might also like: