Find an Agent and Get Published! – Premium Collection

In January, Writer’s Digest unleashed its Premium Collection kits with the Getting Started in Writing kit, which sold out before the month was half over. This month, half the Find an Agent and Get Published premium kits are already gone, and it’s only been a week.
For only $129.00, writers receive a package valued at $374.95 that includes:
- Formatting & Submitting Your Manuscript
- 2011 Guide to Literary Agents
- Writer’s Digest Guide to Query Letters
- Exclusive Agents Interview Download
- 2nd Draft Query Letter Submission
- How to Land a Literary Agent On-Demand webinar
- Sell Your Stuff
- How Agents and Editors Decide On-Demand webinar
- Get an Agent digital issue
If you are interested in finally landing an agent and getting that book published, then this is the deal for you. But the kits are limited to 100 (and then they’re gone), so act fast.
Fantastic work. I read the entire article and i feel your experience in writing..All are good points.Thank you for all of you by giving such and such good article.gigolo padova
I have express a few of the articles on your website now, and I really like your style of blogging. I added it to my favorite’s blog site list and will be checking back soon…wedding cake MD