Creativity Starter:

Explore your L.I.F.E.

What”s a favorite memory from your childhood? What happened? Why is the event or person so memorable?

Change Your Perspective

How would someone else relate the same memory? For example, how would your mother describe the memory of your father”s laughter? What would be different about her recollection? What language would she use?

Set Boundaries

Does this memory fit into your current writing project? How? If not, can it fit by refocusing on what you are writing now or can you funnel this creative burst into another project? How?

Don”t be afraid to let your thoughts go far afield if you”re stuck. Focusing on the future instead of your current rut can help you climb out and move on.

