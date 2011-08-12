A List of Funny Words to Help You Writing Funnier Stories

Some words just make us laugh, even though we might not consciously know why. Try using one of these time-tested terms when it fits.

bamboozled

bazinga

bevy

bifurcate

bilirubin

bobolink

buccaneer

bulgur

bumfuzzle

canoodle

cantankerous

carbuncle

caterwaul

cattywampus

cheeky

conniption

coot

didgeridoo

dingy

doodle

doohickey

eschew

fiddledeedee

finagle

flanker

floozy

fungible

girdle

gobsmacked

grog

gumption

gunky

hitherto

hoi polloi

hornswoggle

hullabaloo

indubitably

janky

kahuna

katydid

kerplunk

kinkajou

knickers

lackadaisical

loopy

manscape

monkey

mugwump

namby-pamby

noggin

pantaloons

passel

persnickety

popinjay

prestidigitation

proctor

rapscallion

rookery

rumpus

scootch

scuttlebutt

shebang

Shih Tzu

smegma

snarky

snuffle

spelunker

spork

sprocket

squeegee

succubus

tater

tuber

tuchis

viper

waddle

walkabout

wasabi

weasel

wenis

whatnot

wombat

wonky

zeitgeist

Want to write funny? Consider:

And Here’s The Kicker (Print Edition)

And Here’s The Kicker (Download it Now)

Become a WD VIP and Save 10%:

Get a 1-year pass to WritersMarket.com, a 1-year subscription to Writer’s Digest magazine and 10% off all WritersDigestShop.com orders! Click here to join.



Also check out these items from the Writer’s Digest’s collection:

Comedy Writing Secrets

The Little Red Book of Very Dirty Words

The Perfect Insult for Every Occasion

Grammar Sucks: What to Do to Make Your Writing Much More Better

Formatting & Submitting Your Manuscript

Writer’s Digest How to Land a Literary Agent (On-Demand Webinar)

You might also like: