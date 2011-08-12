A List of Funny Words to Help You Writing Funnier Stories

Some words just make us laugh, even though we might not consciously know why. Try using one of these time-tested terms when it fits.
bamboozled
bazinga
bevy
bifurcate
bilirubin
bobolink
buccaneer
bulgur
bumfuzzle
canoodle
cantankerous
carbuncle
caterwaul
cattywampus
cheeky
conniption
coot
didgeridoo
dingy
doodle
doohickey
eschew
fiddledeedee
finagle
flanker
floozy
fungible
girdle
gobsmacked
grog
gumption
gunky
hitherto
hoi polloi
hornswoggle
hullabaloo
indubitably
janky
kahuna
katydid
kerplunk
kinkajou
knickers
lackadaisical
loopy
manscape
monkey
mugwump
namby-pamby
noggin
pantaloons
passel
persnickety
popinjay
prestidigitation
proctor
rapscallion
rookery
rumpus
scootch
scuttlebutt
shebang
Shih Tzu
smegma
snarky
snuffle
spelunker
spork
sprocket
squeegee
succubus
tater
tuber
tuchis
viper
waddle
walkabout
wasabi
weasel
wenis
whatnot
wombat
wonky
zeitgeist
Great list! Using ridiculous words can definitely make or break a story. Wasabi and succubus are two of my favorites!
Ha, kersplat! I use LOTS of these words. 🙂