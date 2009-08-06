In 2010, Writer’s Digest will turn 90. To celebrate, we’ll be counting down to our nonagenarian years with a look back at WD history. In the September issue, we took a nostalgic look at how writers known for their cult followings have been reflected in our pages since 1920. The retrospective continues here.

STAN LEE’s NOVEMBER 1947 ARTICLE









MAY 2005 ILLUSTRATED STEPHEN KING COVER



AUGUST 1957 ARTICLE: “Rod Serling’s notes on ‘Requiem for a Heavyweight’





Chuck Palahniuk on His Fans



Q: YOU HAVE AN INCREDIBLY LARGE FAN BASE THAT EVEN HAS ITS OWN NAME AND WEBSITE—THE CULT. DID THEY MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE A SUCCESS?

A: I try to forget about the expectation that’s out there and the audience listening for the next thing so that I’m not trying to please them. I’ve spent a huge amount of time not communicating with those folks and denying that they exist. You realize you have no control over how you’re perceived. I want to focus my energy on the thing I can control—which is the next book. —Chuck Palahniuk, October 2007

Vonnegut on Fiction

Kurt Vonnegut witnessed the evolution of fiction—even propelled it. From the decreasing popularity of literary magazines and the increasing price of books to his own evolving status as “cult figure” and “popular author,” Vonnegut was a constant observer of—and steady contributor to—the literary world. And the oft-quoted literary giant was a vocal commentator on the changing publishing industry.

