Today is the 200th anniversary of the publication of Frankenstein by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1818. At the time of its publication, Shelley was only 20 years old. Discover more interesting facts about her iconic novel in the video below.

Writer’s Digest Digital Archive Collection: Science Fiction Legends

For nearly 100 years, Writer’s Digest magazine has been the leading authority for writers of all genres and career levels. And now, for the first time ever, we’ve digitized decades of issues from our prestigious archives to share with the world. In this archive collection, discover five full issues from our vault, each of which includes exclusive historic interviews and columns from science fiction writing legends including H.G. Wells, Octavia E. Butler, Ray Bradbury, Terry Brooks—and even Stan Lee. Featuring five stunning issues spanning more than 60 years, this collection is perfect for writers, literary enthusiasts, educators and historians. Get it here.

