Poetic Form: Qasida (Guest Post by Ren Powell)

Please welcome Ren Powell, whose most recent book is Mercy Island, New and Selected Poems–available through Phoenicia Publishing or Amazon. She is an associate editor with Poemeleon and blogs at http://tribeofmadorphans.com. In the following post, she introduces us to the poetic form called qasida.

*****

While I was putting together my

research proposal for the doctorate I was also working with PEN and the International Cities of Refuge Network. Part of my job

was to help promote the work of the writers being hosted by our cities. One

problem I was not understanding the aesthetics of Arab or African or Asian

poetics. The original aim of my doctorate studies was

to challenge my personal aesthetics by studying and experimenting with various

traditions outside my comfort zone. However, my “travels” both began and ended

in pre-Islamic Arabia because I became

fascinated with the ancient qasida.

Described concisely, the

classical qasida is a non-strophic, tripartite poem employing 50 to 120

hemstitch lines, monorhyme and quantitative meter with a tripartite sequence of

thematic modules. However, I found the non-mathematical, yet

still distinctive characteristics of the qasida much more interesting.

Admittedly

limited to translations and theoretical interpretations of the original poems,

and inevitably (and unapologetically) influenced by my own cultural points of

reference, I spent the first year of my studies experimenting with my

perceptions of qasida-like usage of diction and intertextual dependence.

For example, similar to

kennings, they used adjectives in place of nouns: strutting in place of

ostrich. They used telescoping metaphors that were so much fun to work with:

And this

garden

a

half-gesture

the

smooth-stiff coat of newborn

morning wet

clings to a neigh

The broad

touch of maple leaves

falls on my

shoulders

russet coaxing (from

“Mingo Oak”) He left a

razor in the soap dish

a slick

poltergeist

a festering

splinter

a red and white exit sign (“Denouement” from An Intimate Retribution.)

I also

experimented with the narrative structure of the preliterate qasida. Like

the Greek ode, the qasida is divided into three parts. However, the

interrelated strophe, antistrophe and epode of the Greek ode do not correspond

to the three independent thematic sections of the qasida: the nasib, rahil and

fakrh. According to Suzanne Pinckney Stetkevych, the author

of The Mute Immortals Speak, the

classical qasida’s structure is similar to the Jungian “Hero’s Quest”:

The

nasib is a moment of separation and

typically depicts a symbolic recognition of the “other”, which prompts the

persona into a state of agitation. The rahil is a moment of margin and depicts a liminal state

characterized by anti-social behavior. Finally, the fakrh is a moment

of aggregation and depicts a scene of

integration with the community.

S. Stetkevych explains that the

qasida’s narrative is a rite of passage, a transformative experience shared by

the persona, performer and audience.

Although some modern and contemporary Western poets have

written poems they call qasidas, few if any of these poems bear any resemblance

to the pre-Islamic qasida. The ghazal, on the other hand, is a derivative of

the qasida’s nasib and has been

popular among Western poets in recent years. No doubt this is due to the

quality described as “disunity”, a reliance on associative leaps into a realm

of recognition and understanding that Keats might have assigned to our

“negative capability” to simply be in

the Mystery.

According to the contemporary

Syrian poet Adonis, the author of An

Introduction to Arab Poetics, the form of the qasida was deliberately

developed to teach Arabness at a time

when the culture was resisting Persian, Syriac and Indian influences. One could

argue that the pre-Islamic qasida was, in fact, consciously designed to defy

translation or adaptation.

For this reason, I make no claims

of having created a true adaptation of the qasida. However, I have been

inspired by, borrowed and purposefully distorted some of the poetic devices

that characterize the ancient form. I figure my qasidas resemble the original

as much as the word when I pronounce it resembles the word when spoken by an

Arab speaker. I am well intentioned and respectful… and inspired. Maybe a

closer look at the ancient form will inspire you, too. I highly recommend both Suzanne Pinckney Stetkevych’s book and Jaroslav Stetkevych’s The Zephyrs of Najid.

My new book, just published by Phoenicia Publishing contains

four American qasidas: “Inner Space Qasidah”, “Bakersfield”,

“Mingo Oak” and the title poem “Mercy

Island” (which, by all

rights might be called a Norwegian qasida).

First published in Country Dog Review,

An Intimate Retribution (Wigestrand

Press) and Mercy Island, New and Selected Poems

(Phoenicia Publishing):

Inner

Space Qasidah

I can see that nothing is solid, no matter how it appears.

from the “atomobile” script for Adventures Thru Inner Space, Disneyland,

1973

Tomorrowland has new attractions

though everything is still a shiny plastic

with sticky finger touch and mouth and

hips

and handrails hot then cold through

every shadow

That day I stood beside the

ticket-taker

and watched the people in the plastic

cars

as some climbed out and others took

their places

the cars would spin but never stop or

slow

Like luggage on a banded carousel

the people disappeared behind a wall

but reappeared inside a glass-like

tube

that tapered into shrinking into

snowflakes

Because is not a reason, but it is

Just am is blue like woozy

boat-fishing scared

my sister sat alone inside a car

a gust of air conditioning took her

The ticket-taker pointed to the tube

and winked No one really shrinks, you

know

then Mickey Mouse led me to the exit

to see my sister’s five-foot five all

still there

It’s okay, Chicken my sister pinched

my nose

she’d seen the wrong-way through a

microscope

an enormous eye was looking back at

her

her every cell the spaces in between

It’s not a long drive from Disneyland

to home but still we had to stop for

gas

the attendant pulled the squeegee over the window

he smiled—my every atom jumped orbit.

My sister’s key ring had a rabbit’s

foot

my fourth-grade science teacher knows

mitosis

I know the human body is too fluid

I hold these truths to be

self-evident.

*****

Interested in guest posting yourself?

Click here to learn how to get the process started.

*****

Learn other forms with The Poetry Dictionary!

An essential desk reference for any poet, John Drury’s The Poetry Dictionary compiles poetic history, terms, and forms into one handy little book.

Click here to learn more.

You might also like: