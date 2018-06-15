Deadline: September 14, 2018

If you write short stories, don’t miss your chance to compete in the Writer’s Digest Popular Fiction Awards. There’s sure to be a category created just for you, Romance, Thriller, Crime, Horror, Science-Fiction, and Young Adult. Choose your favorite genre(s) and enter your best in 4,000 words or less.

Already Entered?

You can edit or manage your entry You can edit or manage your entry HERE MANAGE YOUR ENTRY