In 2017, I started a “Why I Write Poetry” series of guest posts. I’ve already received so many, and I hope they keep coming in (details on how to contribute below). Today’s “Why I Write Poetry” post comes from Sophia Kioroglou who writes, “We write because we cannot live without writing.”



Sophia Kioroglou is a twice award-winning poet, author of Literary Journals to the Holy Land and flash fiction writer from Athens, Greece. Her work has played on the radio and has been published in a number of books, anthologies, and literary journals, including The Outlaw Poetry Network, Spillwords, Galway Review, Mediterranean Poetry, Literary Heist, Poetry Super Highway, and Silver Birch Press to name but a few. She is a member of the Poets Unite Worldwide and blogs at sofiakioroglou.wordpress.com.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Why I Write Poetry: Sofia Kioroglou

I am a poet, a published author, a missionary and a wife from Athens, Greece. I have been writing ever since I got a feel of the pen. I have always loved putting my thoughts down on paper, a kind of leaving a legacy for posterity.

I find writing to be a form of catharsis, the jumping-off point on my journey to soul-searching and self-purification. Most of my poems are imbued with an unquenchable thirst for the Truth and the Light. Religion and philosophy are central to my poetry, with the verse always taking on behemoth proportions.

My nomination for the 2017 Best of the Net Awards by Sundress Publications was the goad to pursue writing poetry even more avidly and set out to finish my book, Literary Journeys to the Holy Land, which is a fusion of poetry and narrative accompanied by pictures from Sinai and Israel. The book is slated for publication this month (released earlier this year in April) by Gramma Press with the approval of Promachos, an NGO dedicated to the raising of public awareness about the problems of starving children in Africa and the provision of food supplies.

Another reason why I write is because I want to connect with people who find writing to be their defibrillator. The oxygen mask that enables them to survive and surmount the daily torments of this world. If you desire to read my poetry, just type in my name on the World Wide Web and, hey presto, a whole new dimension of poetry will start pouring all over your screen.

I don’t go by titles as I find them quite distracting. I find that a poem must be and not strive to be.

Writing must be from the heart and not follow guidelines. It is not about the best masterpiece. It is just your heart pouring over a blank sheet of paper. The morphemes that make up a sensory reaction. We write because we cannot live without writing.

*****

If you’d like to share why you write poetry, please send an e-mail to robert.brewer@fwmedia.com with a 300-500 word personal essay that shares why you write poetry. It can be serious, happy, sad, silly–whatever poetry means for you. And be sure to include your preferred bio (50-100 words) and head shot. If I like what you send, I’ll include it as a future guest post on the blog.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: