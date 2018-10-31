Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 460

For today’s prompt (the last before starting the November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge tomorrow), write a nourishment poem. There’s, of course, physical nourishment–food and drink and the like. But don’t forget people need emotional and psychological nourishment. Animals get nourishment. Even machines have need of oil, gas, electric, etc.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Nourishment Poem:

“just one”

i will take just one more piece of candy tonight

beneath the full moon & the electric street lights

as young & old parade around making merry

in their costumes that are cute, funny, & scary

reciting “trick or treat” before chanting “thank you”

as neighbors fill their bags with chocolate & chews

i will eat just one more piece of candy tonight

& swallow my regret until the morning’s light

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves Halloween.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

