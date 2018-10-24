Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 459

For today’s prompt, write a vice poem. If you grew up in the 80s (like me), then the first thought that popped in your head was probably Miami Vice. And if you want to write poems about colorful t-shirts and sports coats, go for it. But vice means immoral or wicked behavior–like dealing drugs or double parking at the grocery store (you know who you are).

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Vice Poem:

“w + j”

you bring out the selfish in me

the never ending pursuit & want

& i draw out the scribble scrabble

the endless babble from you

both on sale beneath the chestnut tree

bobbing like buoys on the open sea

being what we’d never be

if left alone to our own devices

falling fast into our secret vices

bought & sold beneath the chestnut tree

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He needs to reread Orwell’s 1984.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: