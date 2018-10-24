Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 459

For today’s prompt, write a vice poem. If you grew up in the 80s (like me), then the first thought that popped in your head was probably Miami Vice. And if you want to write poems about colorful t-shirts and sports coats, go for it. But vice means immoral or wicked behavior–like dealing drugs or double parking at the grocery store (you know who you are).
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Vice Poem:
“w + j”
you bring out the selfish in me
the never ending pursuit & want
& i draw out the scribble scrabble
the endless babble from you
both on sale beneath the chestnut tree
bobbing like buoys on the open sea
being what we’d never be
if left alone to our own devices
falling fast into our secret vices
bought & sold beneath the chestnut tree
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He needs to reread Orwell’s 1984.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Today
Bloodshed spills from teleprompters
video records carnage
even as seven thousand trudge
toward empty dreams
their fates predetermined
ignored except by those who pray
believe they can send strength
across the globe
on waves not yet measured
Ads detail various
vices brought to light and burnished
by repetition
bombs arrive neatly addressed
in their separate
boxes sent to those whose ideologies
fail to align
with spewing hate.
Immorality draped in everything
from togas to three piece suits
gender neutral color blind
centuries of collusion betrayal
land and power grabs
perpetrators running amok
in valleys of indifference
even though today
I’ll shop for groceries
to prepare the evening meal
freedom saved for breakfast food
as I mute the news.
One thing leads to another
I want you
but put my hands
around Mike
and Ike. I can’t
think out of the box. I
can’t stop licking
barbecue chips
from my lips. I miss
you so I pour
caramel on every-
thing. You are
the warm, honeyed
accompaniment
to my sugary tea.
I love you so
I stay home
and watch 17
hours of TV.
Robert, for me, your poem is a feast of sights and sound. Thanks.
WISE GUY
The kid
went bad early;
by the time he was twelve,
he was locked into a secure
vice grip.
This reminds me of a movie coming out. I like how your first two lines flow and that you broke up the thought in the line breaks. I also thought it was clever the image almost like a fruit. You used the word, vice, well in this poem.
Structure is His Vice
Confined (but safe), he lets the darkness grow.
Inside his box he spends his every day.
There is too much that he will never know;
there is too much that he will never say.
But still, he lives in comfort, in the dark,
and doesn’t mind the sameness of his world.
His blindness serves as just another mark
of the way his conscious needs unfurled.
He builds his home with patterns and cement.
He plants some rhyme and meter in the lawn.
The words he writes just leave them all content.
The smarter ones just look at them and yawn.
Structure is his vice, order is his goal,
but without chaos, is he really whole?
Satisfied smile here; this is a delight.
Creature of Chaotic Sin
By day I’m meek and nice
Mumbling and muddling through
To please my plastic peers
And not offend or confuse,
But by night, behind closed doors
I remove this simpering cloak,
Releasing the rabid animal within
That craves chaotic sin
After hours of orderly decency,
Longs for immoral activity
With a like-minded instigator,
Making sweet tactile music
With each other’s bodies.
And after the song has ended,
Illicit clouds will be inhaled,
Stirring nectars brazenly swallowed
Until the fire in our eyes goes out
As it surely inevitably must,
Then comes the soothing sleep
Before the tedium of daylight again.
Superb
WHERE SHE LIVES
She’s the vice-ready-reference-service outside
the library, available day and night, it seems,
there in shelter of plantings in that alcove
by the front door. She stopped me on my way
once, asked what I’m reading. I mentioned
Hamilton; she began a long, almost inaudible
(it’s the library, after all) discourse on migrations
of tribes and clans across great continents.
She was there at noon on Friday and late
Wednesday after-hours. Where did she come
from, do you suppose? Dressed in layers for all
weathers, her cart beside her, and a history
of humanity in her head, she speaks as inward-
softly as a mantra, even if the library’s closed.
This drew me in, wanting to know more.
Beach Bunny Rag
Just twenty miles from the beach to our home,
yet a change in our mood readily comes,
only thirty minutes away from the dry local air,
savoring moisture in our oceanside lair.
We love our two nests, both seasoned with love,
Spirit surrounds us, within us, above.
Our friends like it too, their joy adds a spice,
three parts of playful, one jigger of vice.
Our lives are perfect as any fine thing,
no matter the season, it’s always our spring.
Lovely couplets, lovely vision.
Thirty Years Ago
I wondered what happened to him
to the crisp twenty-dollar bill
he promised to pay back
I told myself he never will
The lies on his face
as deep as the lines
you don’t get skin like that
sitting on the pines
I pointed at each word
in the bible verses
in the stoic hymns
that reminded me or hearses
The only truths he told
were through his nods and warnings
We’re okay here, but out there
you’ll never see the mornings
Prison was his home
three meals and a bed
no worries of fitting in
I wish I had never fled
The unsaid was written
in those lines on his face
I can still taste the saltiness
of that horrible place
They robbed a taxi that night
the easy ride back home
but he turned on his partner and ran
not thinking he had a gun
I read the headline and knew
my twenty would never come home
I was the only man at his funeral
He didn’t even have a stone
Wow. Reminds me of Sam McGee and Dan McGrew.
When Your Virtue Becomes Your Vice
So sickly sweet
that it killed her
Hmmmm… couple of ways to read this, at least…