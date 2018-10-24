Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 459

By:

For today’s prompt, write a vice poem. If you grew up in the 80s (like me), then the first thought that popped in your head was probably Miami Vice. And if you want to write poems about colorful t-shirts and sports coats, go for it. But vice means immoral or wicked behavior–like dealing drugs or double parking at the grocery store (you know who you are).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Vice Poem:

“w + j”

you bring out the selfish in me
the never ending pursuit & want
& i draw out the scribble scrabble
the endless babble from you
both on sale beneath the chestnut tree
bobbing like buoys on the open sea
being what we’d never be
if left alone to our own devices
falling fast into our secret vices
bought & sold beneath the chestnut tree

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He needs to reread Orwell’s 1984.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

17 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 459

  1. Anthony94

    Today

    Bloodshed spills from teleprompters
    video records carnage
    even as seven thousand trudge
    toward empty dreams
    their fates predetermined
    ignored except by those who pray
    believe they can send strength
    across the globe
    on waves not yet measured

    Ads detail various
    vices brought to light and burnished
    by repetition
    bombs arrive neatly addressed
    in their separate
    boxes sent to those whose ideologies
    fail to align
    with spewing hate.

    Immorality draped in everything
    from togas to three piece suits
    gender neutral color blind
    centuries of collusion betrayal
    land and power grabs
    perpetrators running amok
    in valleys of indifference
    even though today
    I’ll shop for groceries
    to prepare the evening meal
    freedom saved for breakfast food
    as I mute the news.

  2. k weber

    One thing leads to another

    I want you
    but put my hands
    around Mike
    and Ike. I can’t
    think out of the box. I
    can’t stop licking
    barbecue chips
    from my lips. I miss
    you so I pour
    caramel on every-
    thing. You are
    the warm, honeyed
    accompaniment
    to my sugary tea.
    I love you so
    I stay home
    and watch 17
    hours of TV.

    1. tripoet

      This reminds me of a movie coming out. I like how your first two lines flow and that you broke up the thought in the line breaks. I also thought it was clever the image almost like a fruit. You used the word, vice, well in this poem.

  5. Not-Only But-Also Riley

    Structure is His Vice

    Confined (but safe), he lets the darkness grow.
    Inside his box he spends his every day.
    There is too much that he will never know;
    there is too much that he will never say.
    But still, he lives in comfort, in the dark,
    and doesn’t mind the sameness of his world.
    His blindness serves as just another mark
    of the way his conscious needs unfurled.
    He builds his home with patterns and cement.
    He plants some rhyme and meter in the lawn.
    The words he writes just leave them all content.
    The smarter ones just look at them and yawn.
    Structure is his vice, order is his goal,
    but without chaos, is he really whole?

  6. headintheclouds87

    Creature of Chaotic Sin

    By day I’m meek and nice
    Mumbling and muddling through
    To please my plastic peers
    And not offend or confuse,
    But by night, behind closed doors
    I remove this simpering cloak,
    Releasing the rabid animal within
    That craves chaotic sin
    After hours of orderly decency,
    Longs for immoral activity
    With a like-minded instigator,
    Making sweet tactile music
    With each other’s bodies.

    And after the song has ended,
    Illicit clouds will be inhaled,
    Stirring nectars brazenly swallowed
    Until the fire in our eyes goes out
    As it surely inevitably must,
    Then comes the soothing sleep
    Before the tedium of daylight again.

  7. taylor graham

    WHERE SHE LIVES

    She’s the vice-ready-reference-service outside
    the library, available day and night, it seems,
    there in shelter of plantings in that alcove
    by the front door. She stopped me on my way
    once, asked what I’m reading. I mentioned
    Hamilton; she began a long, almost inaudible
    (it’s the library, after all) discourse on migrations
    of tribes and clans across great continents.
    She was there at noon on Friday and late
    Wednesday after-hours. Where did she come
    from, do you suppose? Dressed in layers for all
    weathers, her cart beside her, and a history
    of humanity in her head, she speaks as inward-
    softly as a mantra, even if the library’s closed.

  8. Daniel Paicopulos

    Beach Bunny Rag

    Just twenty miles from the beach to our home,
    yet a change in our mood readily comes,
    only thirty minutes away from the dry local air,
    savoring moisture in our oceanside lair.
    We love our two nests, both seasoned with love,
    Spirit surrounds us, within us, above.
    Our friends like it too, their joy adds a spice,
    three parts of playful, one jigger of vice.
    Our lives are perfect as any fine thing,
    no matter the season, it’s always our spring.

  9. PowerUnit

    Thirty Years Ago

    I wondered what happened to him
    to the crisp twenty-dollar bill
    he promised to pay back
    I told myself he never will

    The lies on his face
    as deep as the lines
    you don’t get skin like that
    sitting on the pines

    I pointed at each word
    in the bible verses
    in the stoic hymns
    that reminded me or hearses

    The only truths he told
    were through his nods and warnings
    We’re okay here, but out there
    you’ll never see the mornings

    Prison was his home
    three meals and a bed
    no worries of fitting in
    I wish I had never fled

    The unsaid was written
    in those lines on his face
    I can still taste the saltiness
    of that horrible place

    They robbed a taxi that night
    the easy ride back home
    but he turned on his partner and ran
    not thinking he had a gun

    I read the headline and knew
    my twenty would never come home
    I was the only man at his funeral
    He didn’t even have a stone

COMMENT

