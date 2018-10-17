Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 458

For today’s prompt, write an ecstatic poem. I’ve long loved the word ecstatic for its meaning as an adjective describing the feeling or expression of overwhelming happiness. But it’s also a noun for a person who is subject to mystical experiences and used as an adjective that involves experiencing mystic self-transcendence. So there’s more than one way to come at this poem.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Ecstatic Poem:

“backbeat”

that’s all it usually takes

or a voice cutting through

the musical scale of notes

in a way i’ve never heard

& i feel it deep inside me

until i can’t keep myself

from tapping my fingers

nodding my head & then

all bets are off & anything

goes in my ecstatic joy

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As mentioned last week, he loves music to the point that he will sing and hum to himself if there’s no device around already playing it.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: