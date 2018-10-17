Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 458

For today’s prompt, write an ecstatic poem. I’ve long loved the word ecstatic for its meaning as an adjective describing the feeling or expression of overwhelming happiness. But it’s also a noun for a person who is subject to mystical experiences and used as an adjective that involves experiencing mystic self-transcendence. So there’s more than one way to come at this poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Ecstatic Poem:
“backbeat”
that’s all it usually takes
or a voice cutting through
the musical scale of notes
in a way i’ve never heard
& i feel it deep inside me
until i can’t keep myself
from tapping my fingers
nodding my head & then
all bets are off & anything
goes in my ecstatic joy
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As mentioned last week, he loves music to the point that he will sing and hum to himself if there’s no device around already playing it.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
BLISSFUL ACCEPTANCE**
Live each day well and wisely
for we are here to love each other,
serve each other and uplift each other.
A kind word will keep someone warm for years.
Man is born to live and not prepare to live.
You already know the answer to the questions
lingering inside your head…
Happiness comes from a good life.
True wisdom is found in happiness.
You only need look to your own reflection
for inspiration. Because you are Beautiful!
You are not a person who can be ignored,
you create ecstasy around you.
Keep your feet on the ground
even though friends flatter you.
Love fosters ecstasy.
So love because it is the only true adventure,
and love can last a lifetime, if you want it to.
The best is yet to come.
Be patient: in time, even an egg will walk.
“Accept yourself”
** A found poem written from Fortune Cookie “fortunes.”
ECSTATIC: CAUGHT IN HER SNARE
Love is the tender trap that snares the heart,
from eyes’ first glance the ember’s passions start.
And so to bless two souls in search of love,
who in each other’s heartbeats they do move.
The trap so baited lures her to his arms
where he becomes ecstatic by her charms.
A gentle hold upon him she does reign,
to touch his very life and soul with exuberance again.
He, once the hunter now becomes the prey,
the tender trap is set to save his way,
a sanctuary of heart there within each chest;
a safety sure, procured in nurture’s nest.
Evasive hearts surrender, for ’tis true,
there is a tender trap set just for you!