Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 457

For today’s prompt, write a disobedient poem. History is filled with acts of disobedience. Some disobedience brings about positive change. Some disobedience makes things worse. Disobedience happens everywhere–at work, home, and school. And yes, poetry too.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Disobedient Poem:

“i prefer”

i prefer to do the right thing

but i have trouble with silence

as nothing turns to a violence

causing both of my ears to ring

i prefer to do the right thing

& i promise that i will try

but if i’m told music must die

then i’m afraid that i must sing

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves music to the point that he will sing and hum to himself if there’s no device around already playing it.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

