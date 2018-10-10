Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 457

For today’s prompt, write a disobedient poem. History is filled with acts of disobedience. Some disobedience brings about positive change. Some disobedience makes things worse. Disobedience happens everywhere–at work, home, and school. And yes, poetry too.
Here’s my attempt at a Disobedient Poem:
“i prefer”
i prefer to do the right thing
but i have trouble with silence
as nothing turns to a violence
causing both of my ears to ring
i prefer to do the right thing
& i promise that i will try
but if i’m told music must die
then i’m afraid that i must sing
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves music to the point that he will sing and hum to himself if there’s no device around already playing it.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
A Stand
Nobody the boss of me
Nobody. I decide myself
what will or won’t
is or ain’t
cause nobody but me
is the boss of me
except maybe
you
when you smile in my eyes
and nod like we just spoke
then I reckon you can
make some suggestions
and I’ll do them
every one
What Should I Call You?
You call me bad,
and call yourself good.
I call me sad
and misunderstood.
But, with all of this,
I have just one issue.
What I don’t understand
is what should I call you?
‘Cause you aren’t my hero,
to me you’re no winner.
You clearly aren’t bad,
aren’t a villain or sinner.
So you see the predicament,
from my point of view?
The problem I have,
is what should I call you?
I think you’ll agree,
that there’s more to us two.
Maybe truth is subjective,
and yours misconstrued.
I don’t mean to make trouble,
(although that is what I do),
I just need to know,
what should I call you?
Another winner, Riley. The repeat is a great tie to the next wonderful line. Superbly done.
Robert,your poem hit me with great force. Wonderful.
I agree, especially those last two lines. Just perfect.
A VISIT TO AN OLD MOTOR MUSEUM
A Ford and Cord and Deusenberg are here
amongst the Auburn and the Packard cars,
and Studebakers too, their time-worn scars
still borne; a Marmon adds an atmosphere
of grace, and out in front there stands a mere
DeSoto, needing paint and torsion bars,
and over there a Stanley Steamer stars
alongside Mercers and a stray John Deere.
We old men wind our way amongst them all
and, in spite of warnings, touch them now and then
and gaze beneath each long and narrow hood.
We hear again the open-throated call
of open roads, and we remember when
the cars, and we, were nimble, swift, and good.
Ah, the good old days! I’ll let the cars be swift and good, Bill. I’ll settle for nimble again!
This is such gentle and unobtrusive rhyme and meter. Wonderful.
DON’T TOUCH MY TOOLS/PUT MY TOOLS AWAY
I couldn’t get it through my head
that Dad’s tools were his trade and it made him mad
when I had used his implements.
He’d get bent out of shape and went ape
sure as I tell you. But he knew…
As sure as I tell you, he knew
that I had an affinity for fixing things
just as he had all his life. So the new rule became this:
If you use it, put it where you found it!
A lesson ground into my head from the start.
A lesson ground into my head from the start.
It didn’t take me long to take it to heart.
Leaving a hammer out didn’t bring the wrath of Thor.
He was more disappointed than mad.
He had a way of teaching me his trade.
Dad had a way of teaching me his trade,
and it made me more well equipped to handle
any problem that came along.
Put your tools where they belong.
That message has always resonated loud and clear.
I love the form (if that’s what it is) used here; it reinforces the message and almost makes me hear your father talking.
It’s sort of a form, Bill. The repeat of the last line was something that started after the first stanza and I kept it throughout. It seemed to give it continuity. Each of these carries that trait.
DON’T TALK BACK TO YOUR MOTHER
Respect came in various lessons,
and messin’ with Ma was one learned early.
The old man went squirrelly when we dissed
his missus. He truly went nuts,
no ifs, ands or buts.
No ifs, ands or butt
would not be spared if we dared sass back.
A swift smack on the behind
would find you and remind you,
“Don’t talk back to your Mother!”
Don’t talk back to your Mother.
But giving Dad the lip with a slip of the tongue
would have also “brung” the wrath of Dad.
He wasn’t bad, but he had a fuse you needed not light.
We had to fight the urge disobey.
We had to fight the urge to disobey.
We’d say what he wanted to hear,
and wait until we were clear of earshot
before we got our frustrations out.
It wasn’t about what we said.
It wasn’t about what we said.
Instead, it was how we said it.
I’d live to regret it that my last words to mom
came from a dark place. The hurt on her face.
stays with me to this day.
It’s too late to watch what I say.
Same comment as above, with the added force of the final lines. Wonderful.
This reminds me of Mama’s lesson: Listen to what I mean, not what I say.
HOT! DON’T TOUCH!
Every child learns the rule,
and at least once by painful hands on
experience. So un-cool.
But yes, we came to know that hot
was extremely un-cool. I still have a scar to prove it!
I still have the scars to prove it.
I can still move it fairly well,
but I can tell that if I listened to my Dad
it wouldn’t have been half bad.
That man knew his stuff.
That man knew his stuff.
He wasn’t too tough of full of fluff.
He was stern, but we would learn
all that he would teach if we’d each
take my father’s words to heart.
Take my fathers words to heart.
Touching a hot something was the first thing
we learned. We all got burned by disobeying.
I’m not saying we were neglected.
We were protected and we learned.
If you play with fire, you’re gonna get burned.
Yep. I can still hear my mother saying, “hot burn.”
they tell me things (but i don’t want to listen)
rules exist for a reason, they tell me
a time for every season, they tell me
and what you do is treason, they tell me.
and what i do, to that, is do not care.
instead i look them in their eyes, i stare
i tell them, i hope all things fare
well for you, but i want your anywhere
to be somewhere else,
and
i want my anywhere to be nowhere
(where yours is not
where thoughts aren’t bought
electric chair.
what i want more than anything
is to overthrow a king.
i know i’m shocking
mocking
interlocking,
but what i really want
is that they stop talking.
Excellent!
What Bill said. You have enough “kings” in there to overthrow, but you use them to great effect, Riley! Well done.
WHAT DID I TELL YOU?
“What did I tell you?” my father said.
Swimming in the creek was dangerous.
He made a fuss about how the steel mill
would dump slag and waste (you could taste it
in the water.) “I ought let you suffer.”
He continued his tirade as he swabbed
my left eye. I’d cry if it didn’t hurt so much
to his gentle, but angry touch. I swam
in the creek with some friends.
It is all fun and games until someone
throws a handful of creek bed silt
in someone’s eye. My eye. Disobedience
is a teachable moment. It sent me to bed
early, eye patched and irritated.
I was elated that I hadn’t lost sight in it.
It had more fight in it than I’d have thought.
I ought not swim in the creek again.
I didn’t. A great decision!
Smiling here
Yeah, I can find it humorous now, Bill. I don’ think it was funny then though. I should’ve listened.