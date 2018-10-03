Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 456

For today’s prompt, write a tragic poem. Last week, I said the world is filled with magic for those who are open to seeing it. The world is also filled with tragic moments–both large and small. Of course, the big tragedies include violence and death, but smaller ones could include missed opportunities or minor mistakes.

Here’s my attempt at a Tragic Poem:

“because i can’t”

because i can’t take one more day

of tragic lies caught on replay

i think i’ll find a quiet place

to disappear without a trace

into a book or piece of art

that shines a light inside my heart

because i know knowing a truth

from my sad comic tragic youth

will not delay the coming night

filled full of mystery and fright

the dark will cover all in time

until there’s no bell left to chime

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s experienced his share of tragedy and happiness in his time on this planet.

