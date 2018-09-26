Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 455

For today’s prompt, write a magic poem. The world is filled with magic for those who are open to seeing it. Sure, some of it is trickery and sleight of hand, but there’s also a magic to everyday moments and situations, certain notes in favorite songs, even mistakes that end up being so perfect that artists can only claim magic. I hope every poet can conjure up a bit of magic with this week’s prompt.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Magic Poem:
“magic time”
while one hand snaps its fingers
the other grabs a coin from a pocket
before producing it “from thin air”
& many are moved but not you
because you know all my little tricks
& how i conjure empty incantations
no matter how many rabbits i pull
from hats & assistants i saw in half
the only magic that works is my time
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a proud dad moment over the weekend when his 9-year-old son organized and performed a magic show for the neighborhood families while raising money for hydrocephalus research.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Magic Words
Please and Thank You,
used to few-
times, like new-
words, to a few-
people, here’s a clue-
less, a review-
be Polite, be True
Please and Thank You.
Magic Is This
putting down of lines
and circles open ovals
cross bars tiny beams
that hold up like steel
bend like prismatic light
we call them letters
cut and craft them tiny
syllables we smash together
or gently edge toward
marriage into the breath
of phrase the pyramid
rising to the sky of sentence
we write magic then
runes to be deciphered
by the daring willing to
read risks we shower
like chaff in winter wind
sparkles shards all the
glistenings wet with heart
tears and those joys when
we know we’ve got it right
Making Magic
The practice is a lot of work,
such mindfulness to read the notes,
the repetition wearying.
I try segments again again
from slow tempo increasing speed.
I let my fingers memorize
until they know more than my eyes.
I do not count the hours I spend
until I’ve got the movement down.
It’s something new to learn,
that’s all, and I do love to know
a song from hum to herald
in my head. And somewhere
in the process, my eyes, my ears,
my hands are joined by heart,
and then the melody rides on
a wave of feeling, of joy, and
if I’m lucky, transmits that feeling
to other ears and eyes and hearts
and that’s the best magic I know.
This is lovely
levitate me later
there’s magic in me and it’s
a novelty. i am fake dog vomit
today: dangling a thermometer
from my mouth like an exploding
cigarette. this itching powder’s
not helping. somebody saw me
in half and figure this out. i am cold
like plastic cubes with plastic flies
inside, chattering teeth. i am hot
like peppered chewing gum. tonight
it’s rubber chicken for dinner. the real
trick is to keep breathing.
Carnival for lovers
We sat and peeked with excitement in our eyes, daydreaming about our hopes and aspirations.
Intoxicated by euphoria.
fortune-tellers forecasting prophecies of passions deeply rooted by the seeds of infatuation.
Magic love spells cast from the strength of our fears.
We walked and held hands through natures beautiful complexities, amazed by the establishment of our surroundings.
Until…
the storm sweep through and distorted our fantasy that has fallen abandoned. All that remain are the fragments of our hearts scattered throughout.
GATHERING
Georgetown Nature Area
This place of silence.
The pond a natural spring-fed well.
Drums muffled to a heartbeat.
Ancient people lived here,
I hear tell. Gone now.
An old man sits on a log
mumbling thoughts or verses
of a spell. The pond begins to ripple,
water-song moving without stirring sound.
The pines speak of winds
high in their crowns, un-rooted as raven.
Earth tugs at my boots. The bell
of sky plays each nerve.
A swell of words unwritten. Magic
when meadow-grass speaks their names.
Especially love /un-rooted as raven/. Powerful!
Disappearing Trick
The sea makes magicians of us all
Slipping sands at the edge of seafoam
Invites us to gather its colorful haul
We stop to press heap sand in buckets
Seashell, a sand dollar, mark the wall
Seagulls stop by, seeking their share
Satisfied, we wait and watch night’s fall
Moody maestro Neptune starts to roam
Castle, moat, and wall gone with tide’s crawl
Darlene Franklin
Magic Gone
When you lied to me,
your smile’s magic disappeared–
you are just a man.
Charming
Always be yourself,
unless you can be a magician.
Then be that.
It requires no one’s permission.
Magic can save the the world,
one starfish at a time,
also one flower, one tree, one human,
each precious to its kind.
Try saving the world,
transforming it with love,
with right action, too,
not just white magic from above.
Go ahead, save the planet,
but it’ll take a miracle, some say.
Well, then, we’d best get started.
Can’t think of a better day.
I came “this close” to writing a “charmed” poem. Love yours, Daniel!
Beautiful
“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” ~ Philippians 4:7
THE MAGIC OF TRANSCENDENCE
Forgive me,
saintly populous,
for using the nonspiritual term
“magic”
to describe the heart at peace
in the midst of chaos.
To describe the allure
of the God who passes
all superhero wonders,
as He lifts us from our
reckless selves,
to lean against His heart
and absorb His peace.
But if that isn’t magic …
© Marie Elena Good
I love this, especially that final line.
Thank you,sir!
THE SMALL-TIME MAGICIAN RETIRES
He had
top hats, rabbits,
card tricks, white doves, and cuffs,
but he never had a woman
to saw.
Oh the cleverness here!
language of the leaves
there is some slanted sort of speak,
that is coming from the leaves.
some sort of ancient incantation
whispered in secrecy.
and in their talk, these kind of words,
these parts of speech that are all blurred.
some sort of other-wordly wiseness
that is seemingly unheard.
and i truly do believe
that these spells do not deceive.
if only we humans would listen
to the language of the leaves.
So fitting for now, I think.
Yes, yes, yes.
All Hallows Eve
Witches stay home on Halloween,
they have no time for tricks or treats.
True magic’s secret, stays unseen,
witches stay home on Halloween.
The demons too, are none too keen
when costumed children prowl the streets.
Witches stay home on Halloween,
they have no time for tricks or treats.
I think this form works so well here. Love it.
Indeed!
Shapeshifter
At
last light
she feels free,
her bare limbs white
in dusk’s sudden chill.
A flock of birds take fright
at her approach, she ignores
their skittishness, her goal in sight…
the full moon rises as sun sinks low.
She shrugs off skin, surrenders to the night.
Beautiful.
And again I say, indeed.
Tonight the Bats
That should scare you but,
if it doesn’t frighten you to the core,
be advised,
they carried my wee Granny away.
she was kicking and cursing
as they flew for the full moon,
be advised,
she was sterner of stock than most grannies.
they squared off in their cave
on the dark side of the moon,
be advised,
three million of them to my one wee granny
you’re right, the odds weren’t fair,
they were stacked in favor of granny,
be advised,
she just finished a batch of home brew.
there was nothing she liked better than,
crinkling the cap on a bottle of her best,
be advised,
trips to the moon made her thirsty,
so she grabbed her broom, swept out the bats
side-saddled the handle and, magically, rode it back,
be advised,
that’s why there are no bats on the moon.
Creative! A fun one for older kids, perhaps? I could see this one in a kid-lit mag!
AS IF BY MAGIC
Yesterday, one unspoiled banana in the bowl,
your cantankerous-bristly brush on the counter.
By dark of night, from a hole triangular
as if by magic, they issued and disappeared.
By morning, banana half-eaten fruit and peel,
bristly-brush upended on the floor.
Dog’s in a passion over what she missed.
In spite of traps the mice will win.
The ants too, probably. For me, this has a touch of whimsy. Wonderful.
This is comically darling, Taylor!
SUMMER DISAPPEARS TO SLUMBER, by Walter J Wojtanik
The days are getting shorter still,
the summer has faded away,
we’ll say goodbye from on the hill
of those late summer’s days.
I hold you near and we can hear
Fall entering from the wings,
the colors warm will soon appear,
with all that magic autumn brings.
Moments of love’s long embrace
sustain us through the night,
and glowing starlight on your face
makes everything feel right.
Prepare to dream of Summer sun,
a restful sleep ensues,
with memories of Summer fun;
are the ones we’ll never lose.
The kiss we shared upon that shore,
the picnics in the park,
the magic of this life and more
will greet us after dark.
And there my dear, I’ll hold you,
and whisper love’s entreaty,
when summer sets, when day is through
to rest in autumn’s beauty.
So, go to sleep and have your rest,
I’ll wake you come the Spring,
just lay your head upon my chest
to see what magic this night brings.
Ah, magnificent!
Truly magical and enchanting and romantic, this! WONDERFUL, Walt!
HOUDINI
Now you see me,
before your eyes, no surprises apparent
not quite transparent or see through
but you chose to abuse the magic.
It was a tragic ending to a promising
befriending. You’re sending me packing
and sacking my memories. A tremor
under the surface and opened a chasm
that can not be sealed. It’s been real.
Now you see me,
Naked, bare, staining there
without a stitch of dignity and
you came along to cover me,
you’ve discovered me with no defenses
and you commence to glue me together,
better than ever, a clever rouse to chose me
to be your magician, in the tradition of Blackstone
and Houdini, you shield me from further harm
a part of your charm in how you see me.
Now you see me; now she won’t.
A bit heart-wrenching, this. Wonderful.
Oh my goodness. I can’t imagine a better offering for today’s prompt. As William says, “a bit heart-wrenching.” Clever. Creative. Thought-provoking. And that last line? Oh my!
SAY THE MAGIC WORDS
A poetic word magician
performing feats of fiction.
amazing micro poetry,
ponderous prose prestidigitation,
pulling rare bits from a hat,
tricks and gags, and all of that.
Alliterative illusions illustrated here,
as I make bawdy limericks disappear.
Literary magic, that’s my deal,
I’ll be here all week, try the veal.
Hah! Love it.
EXCELLENT! And this is just brilliantly entertaining: “pulling rare bits from a hat” … WHERE do you come up with this stuff, time and time again??
My Body is Magic
My
body
has
secret,
sacred
magic
in
every
one
of
its
cells.
My
eyes
blink,
my
throat
swallows,
my
heart
beats,
my
pulse
sings.
My body
has been
wounded
by
abuse
and
it has
healed.
My son
grew
within
me,
the
most
sacred
magic
of
all.
Now
that
I
am
older,
my
body
is
no less
magic.
Wisdom
is in my
blood
and
grace
guides
my
heart
as I
continue
to walk
the
unknown
path
before
me.
This strikes to the core, Jo. Magic, indeed. Bless your heart!
ATTRACTION
Magic
Always attracts
Gullibles and gawkers
Intent on legerdemain and
Curses.
And you magically taught me a new word! 😉