Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 455

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a magic poem. The world is filled with magic for those who are open to seeing it. Sure, some of it is trickery and sleight of hand, but there’s also a magic to everyday moments and situations, certain notes in favorite songs, even mistakes that end up being so perfect that artists can only claim magic. I hope every poet can conjure up a bit of magic with this week’s prompt.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorialBuild an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Magic Poem:

“magic time”

while one hand snaps its fingers
the other grabs a coin from a pocket
before producing it “from thin air”

& many are moved but not you
because you know all my little tricks
& how i conjure empty incantations

no matter how many rabbits i pull
from hats & assistants i saw in half
the only magic that works is my time

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a proud dad moment over the weekend when his 9-year-old son organized and performed a magic show for the neighborhood families while raising money for hydrocephalus research.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

45 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 455

  1. LeeAnne Ellyett

    Magic Words

    Please and Thank You,
    used to few-
    times, like new-
    words, to a few-
    people, here’s a clue-
    less, a review-
    be Polite, be True
    Please and Thank You.

  2. Anthony94

    Magic Is This

    putting down of lines
    and circles open ovals
    cross bars tiny beams
    that hold up like steel
    bend like prismatic light

    we call them letters
    cut and craft them tiny
    syllables we smash together
    or gently edge toward
    marriage into the breath
    of phrase the pyramid
    rising to the sky of sentence

    we write magic then
    runes to be deciphered
    by the daring willing to
    read risks we shower
    like chaff in winter wind

    sparkles shards all the
    glistenings wet with heart
    tears and those joys when
    we know we’ve got it right

  3. Jane Shlensky

    Making Magic

    The practice is a lot of work,
    such mindfulness to read the notes,
    the repetition wearying.
    I try segments again again
    from slow tempo increasing speed.
    I let my fingers memorize
    until they know more than my eyes.
    I do not count the hours I spend
    until I’ve got the movement down.
    It’s something new to learn,
    that’s all, and I do love to know
    a song from hum to herald
    in my head. And somewhere
    in the process, my eyes, my ears,
    my hands are joined by heart,
    and then the melody rides on
    a wave of feeling, of joy, and
    if I’m lucky, transmits that feeling
    to other ears and eyes and hearts
    and that’s the best magic I know.

  4. k weber

    levitate me later

    there’s magic in me and it’s
    a novelty. i am fake dog vomit
    today: dangling a thermometer
    from my mouth like an exploding
    cigarette. this itching powder’s
    not helping. somebody saw me
    in half and figure this out. i am cold
    like plastic cubes with plastic flies
    inside, chattering teeth. i am hot
    like peppered chewing gum. tonight
    it’s rubber chicken for dinner. the real
    trick is to keep breathing.

  5. brokenlens

    Carnival for lovers

    We sat and peeked with excitement in our eyes, daydreaming about our hopes and aspirations.
    Intoxicated by euphoria.
    fortune-tellers forecasting prophecies of passions deeply rooted by the seeds of infatuation.
    Magic love spells cast from the strength of our fears.
    We walked and held hands through natures beautiful complexities, amazed by the establishment of our surroundings.

    Until…

    the storm sweep through and distorted our fantasy that has fallen abandoned. All that remain are the fragments of our hearts scattered throughout.

  6. taylor graham

    GATHERING
    Georgetown Nature Area

    This place of silence.
    The pond a natural spring-fed well.
    Drums muffled to a heartbeat.

    Ancient people lived here,
    I hear tell. Gone now.
    An old man sits on a log

    mumbling thoughts or verses
    of a spell. The pond begins to ripple,
    water-song moving without stirring sound.

    The pines speak of winds
    high in their crowns, un-rooted as raven.
    Earth tugs at my boots. The bell

    of sky plays each nerve.
    A swell of words unwritten. Magic
    when meadow-grass speaks their names.

  7. Darlene Franklin

    Disappearing Trick
    The sea makes magicians of us all
    Slipping sands at the edge of seafoam
    Invites us to gather its colorful haul
    We stop to press heap sand in buckets
    Seashell, a sand dollar, mark the wall
    Seagulls stop by, seeking their share
    Satisfied, we wait and watch night’s fall
    Moody maestro Neptune starts to roam
    Castle, moat, and wall gone with tide’s crawl
    Darlene Franklin

  9. Daniel Paicopulos

    Charming

    Always be yourself,
    unless you can be a magician.
    Then be that.
    It requires no one’s permission.
    Magic can save the the world,
    one starfish at a time,
    also one flower, one tree, one human,
    each precious to its kind.
    Try saving the world,
    transforming it with love,
    with right action, too,
    not just white magic from above.
    Go ahead, save the planet,
    but it’ll take a miracle, some say.
    Well, then, we’d best get started.
    Can’t think of a better day.

  10. Marie Elena

    “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” ~ Philippians 4:7

    THE MAGIC OF TRANSCENDENCE

    Forgive me,
    saintly populous,
    for using the nonspiritual term
    “magic”
    to describe the heart at peace
    in the midst of chaos.
    To describe the allure
    of the God who passes
    all superhero wonders,
    as He lifts us from our
    reckless selves,
    to lean against His heart
    and absorb His peace.
    But if that isn’t magic …

    © Marie Elena Good

  12. Not-Only But-Also Riley

    language of the leaves

    there is some slanted sort of speak,
    that is coming from the leaves.
    some sort of ancient incantation
    whispered in secrecy.

    and in their talk, these kind of words,
    these parts of speech that are all blurred.
    some sort of other-wordly wiseness
    that is seemingly unheard.

    and i truly do believe
    that these spells do not deceive.
    if only we humans would listen
    to the language of the leaves.

  13. Tracy Davidson

    All Hallows Eve

    Witches stay home on Halloween,
    they have no time for tricks or treats.
    True magic’s secret, stays unseen,
    witches stay home on Halloween.
    The demons too, are none too keen
    when costumed children prowl the streets.
    Witches stay home on Halloween,
    they have no time for tricks or treats.

  14. Tracy Davidson

    Shapeshifter

    At
    last light
    she feels free,
    her bare limbs white
    in dusk’s sudden chill.
    A flock of birds take fright
    at her approach, she ignores
    their skittishness, her goal in sight…
    the full moon rises as sun sinks low.
    She shrugs off skin, surrenders to the night.

  15. timphilippart

    Tonight the Bats

    That should scare you but,
    if it doesn’t frighten you to the core,
    be advised,
    they carried my wee Granny away.

    she was kicking and cursing
    as they flew for the full moon,
    be advised,
    she was sterner of stock than most grannies.

    they squared off in their cave
    on the dark side of the moon,
    be advised,
    three million of them to my one wee granny

    you’re right, the odds weren’t fair,
    they were stacked in favor of granny,
    be advised,
    she just finished a batch of home brew.

    there was nothing she liked better than,
    crinkling the cap on a bottle of her best,
    be advised,
    trips to the moon made her thirsty,

    so she grabbed her broom, swept out the bats
    side-saddled the handle and, magically, rode it back,
    be advised,
    that’s why there are no bats on the moon.

  16. taylor graham

    AS IF BY MAGIC

    Yesterday, one unspoiled banana in the bowl,
    your cantankerous-bristly brush on the counter.

    By dark of night, from a hole triangular
    as if by magic, they issued and disappeared.

    By morning, banana half-eaten fruit and peel,
    bristly-brush upended on the floor.

    Dog’s in a passion over what she missed.
    In spite of traps the mice will win.

  17. Walter J Wojtanik

    SUMMER DISAPPEARS TO SLUMBER, by Walter J Wojtanik

    The days are getting shorter still,
    the summer has faded away,
    we’ll say goodbye from on the hill
    of those late summer’s days.

    I hold you near and we can hear
    Fall entering from the wings,
    the colors warm will soon appear,
    with all that magic autumn brings.

    Moments of love’s long embrace
    sustain us through the night,
    and glowing starlight on your face
    makes everything feel right.

    Prepare to dream of Summer sun,
    a restful sleep ensues,
    with memories of Summer fun;
    are the ones we’ll never lose.

    The kiss we shared upon that shore,
    the picnics in the park,
    the magic of this life and more
    will greet us after dark.

    And there my dear, I’ll hold you,
    and whisper love’s entreaty,
    when summer sets, when day is through
    to rest in autumn’s beauty.

    So, go to sleep and have your rest,
    I’ll wake you come the Spring,
    just lay your head upon my chest
    to see what magic this night brings.

  18. Walter J Wojtanik

    HOUDINI

    Now you see me,
    before your eyes, no surprises apparent
    not quite transparent or see through
    but you chose to abuse the magic.
    It was a tragic ending to a promising
    befriending. You’re sending me packing
    and sacking my memories. A tremor
    under the surface and opened a chasm
    that can not be sealed. It’s been real.

    Now you see me,
    Naked, bare, staining there
    without a stitch of dignity and
    you came along to cover me,
    you’ve discovered me with no defenses
    and you commence to glue me together,
    better than ever, a clever rouse to chose me
    to be your magician, in the tradition of Blackstone
    and Houdini, you shield me from further harm
    a part of your charm in how you see me.
    Now you see me; now she won’t.

  19. Walter J Wojtanik

    SAY THE MAGIC WORDS

    A poetic word magician
    performing feats of fiction.
    amazing micro poetry,
    ponderous prose prestidigitation,
    pulling rare bits from a hat,
    tricks and gags, and all of that.
    Alliterative illusions illustrated here,
    as I make bawdy limericks disappear.
    Literary magic, that’s my deal,
    I’ll be here all week, try the veal.

  20. Poetjo

    My Body is Magic

    My
    body
    has
    secret,
    sacred
    magic
    in
    every
    one
    of
    its
    cells.

    My
    eyes
    blink,
    my
    throat
    swallows,
    my
    heart
    beats,
    my
    pulse
    sings.

    My body
    has been
    wounded
    by
    abuse
    and
    it has
    healed.

    My son
    grew
    within
    me,
    the
    most
    sacred
    magic
    of
    all.

    Now
    that
    I
    am
    older,
    my
    body
    is
    no less
    magic.

    Wisdom
    is in my
    blood
    and
    grace
    guides
    my
    heart
    as I
    continue
    to walk
    the
    unknown
    path
    before
    me.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.