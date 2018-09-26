Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 455

For today’s prompt, write a magic poem. The world is filled with magic for those who are open to seeing it. Sure, some of it is trickery and sleight of hand, but there’s also a magic to everyday moments and situations, certain notes in favorite songs, even mistakes that end up being so perfect that artists can only claim magic. I hope every poet can conjure up a bit of magic with this week’s prompt.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Magic Poem:

“magic time”

while one hand snaps its fingers

the other grabs a coin from a pocket

before producing it “from thin air”

& many are moved but not you

because you know all my little tricks

& how i conjure empty incantations

no matter how many rabbits i pull

from hats & assistants i saw in half

the only magic that works is my time

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a proud dad moment over the weekend when his 9-year-old son organized and performed a magic show for the neighborhood families while raising money for hydrocephalus research.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

