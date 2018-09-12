Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 453

For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. I love to write these every so often. Sometimes the dream takes center stage (and it can get kind of surreal). Other times, I incorporate pieces of a dream or dreams into a larger poem. If you don’t dream, write a poem about your lack of dreams or imagine what a dream might be like.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Dream Poem:

“in dreams”

i have trouble harnessing gravity,

often bouncing around like i’m

on the moon. & i fall. frequently.

it’s a little troubling how often

i’m walking along ledges without

railing. & then i fall. in love

with people i’ve met & people

i’ve never met. & then i fall

& kick my feet & eventually

i mostly seem to forget.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He dreams more often than he doesn’t.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: