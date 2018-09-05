Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 452

For today’s prompt, write a game poem. It doesn’t matter what type of game or even if the poem is about the game (vs. just mentioning it), but there are so many possibilities: Board games, sports games, video games, and mental games–just to name a few. I hope you have fun with this week’s poetic game of writing to this prompt.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Game Poem:
“classics”
i’ve never done it,
but it would be the classic
move of all the moves:
to have the letters
to spell “classic” and an “s”
between two triple
word scores in scrabble
to spell “classics” as a dou-
ble triple word score.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He usually wins at Scrabble, but he’s never been able to land a double triple word score word.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
For the Love of the Game
I took the kids to watch the Rockies play
Balls flew into sunsets over mountains
Counted home runs hit by summer’s big men
Miracles hidden in thin air relays
Score didn’t dampen the joy of the day
Cracker jacks and pistachios to munch
On boring stats and pretzel sticks we’d crunch
Those days are gone but never forgotten
End Game
My father
thought
child
abuse
was
some
sort of
sick
game
when
my
brothers
and I
were
kids.
He set
the rules,
changed them
when he felt
like it
and
always
won.
He forgot
that we
would
grow up
and
finally
have
the
power
to change
the
rules.
Now he
lives all
alone,
struggling
to
accept
that
our
new
rule
is that
he’ll
never
hurt
any
of us
again
and that
saying
goodbye
to him
over
30
years ago
was the
only way
to
end
his
game
forever.
Oh, wow, powerfully said. I too had to make that awful choice.
i am glad the rules of this game have changed and that you wrote them out in poetry. this poem shows and shares a lot of courage.