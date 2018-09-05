Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 452

For today’s prompt, write a game poem. It doesn’t matter what type of game or even if the poem is about the game (vs. just mentioning it), but there are so many possibilities: Board games, sports games, video games, and mental games–just to name a few. I hope you have fun with this week’s poetic game of writing to this prompt.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Game Poem:

“classics”

i’ve never done it,

but it would be the classic

move of all the moves:

to have the letters

to spell “classic” and an “s”

between two triple

word scores in scrabble

to spell “classics” as a dou-

ble triple word score.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He usually wins at Scrabble, but he’s never been able to land a double triple word score word.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

