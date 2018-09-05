Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 452

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a game poem. It doesn’t matter what type of game or even if the poem is about the game (vs. just mentioning it), but there are so many possibilities: Board games, sports games, video games, and mental games–just to name a few. I hope you have fun with this week’s poetic game of writing to this prompt.

*****

Get Published With Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Game Poem:

“classics”

i’ve never done it,
but it would be the classic
move of all the moves:

to have the letters
to spell “classic” and an “s”
between two triple

word scores in scrabble
to spell “classics” as a dou-
ble triple word score.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He usually wins at Scrabble, but he’s never been able to land a double triple word score word.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like:

4 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 452

  1. belovedfranklin

    For the Love of the Game
    I took the kids to watch the Rockies play
    Balls flew into sunsets over mountains
    Counted home runs hit by summer’s big men
    Miracles hidden in thin air relays
    Score didn’t dampen the joy of the day
    Cracker jacks and pistachios to munch
    On boring stats and pretzel sticks we’d crunch
    Those days are gone but never forgotten

  2. Poetjo

    End Game

    My father
    thought
    child
    abuse
    was
    some
    sort of
    sick
    game
    when
    my
    brothers
    and I
    were
    kids.

    He set
    the rules,
    changed them
    when he felt
    like it
    and
    always
    won.

    He forgot
    that we
    would
    grow up
    and
    finally
    have
    the
    power
    to change
    the
    rules.

    Now he
    lives all
    alone,
    struggling
    to
    accept
    that
    our
    new
    rule
    is that
    he’ll
    never
    hurt
    any
    of us
    again
    and that
    saying
    goodbye
    to him
    over
    30
    years ago
    was the
    only way
    to
    end
    his
    game
    forever.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.