Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 451

For today’s prompt, write an other side poem. For some, the first thing that might come to mind is the afterlife. But the other side could also mean the other side of the door, the fence, the wall, the window, or any number of physical objects. Then, there’s also the other side of the issue or argument. Suddenly, there’s a universe of other sides out there.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Other Side Poem:

“greenery”

they say the grass is greener on the other side,

but i don’t want to use a lawn treatment service.

i’d much rather have so many trees they would hide

the grass, if there was any, and they would suffice

for the birds and other creatures living inside

a green canopy to house both the owls and mice.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves both the grass of the fields and trees of the woods.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

