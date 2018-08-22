Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 450

For today’s prompt, write a something goes wrong poem. What goes wrong? That’s up to you. Could be something minor (like burning popcorn or locking yourself out of your house) or something more significant (like being robbed or forgetting how to write poetry or something).
Here’s my attempt at a Something Goes Wrong Poem:
“maybe it was my fault”
maybe it was my fault
or maybe the weather
but someone spilled the salt
& i can’t tell whether
to absorb all the blame
or shift to another
like that potato game
i played with my brothers
when i always did much
but i never did wrong
at least that i’d admit
when in the heat of it
as if singing a song
that i know but can’t touch
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tends to err on the side of taking the blame as opposed to shifting it.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
What Kind of Fool
I can’t help but think,
Dad, that you made a mistake
asking Mom, you know,
your ex-wife, your love- hate
woman, your red devil in
tattered lace, the one
who cheats to move back
in with you, Dad
cuz we, my bros and I
are not down with that
not even
fifty percent, even though that’s likely enough
to keep the both of you
rusted and crazy
together
‘til the end
Golightly
They took down that stoplight at last
God took it on down made it fast
The hurricane gave it a blast
They took that darn stoplight on down
They will not be putting it back
Location was all out of whack
No school there no choo choo train track
Father time turned that stoplight around
That corner had many a wreck
(well one should you bother to check)
Can’t stop the cars speeding breakneck
That stoplight caused brow-furrowed frown
And so Harvey had the last word
Wind blowing so hard it was blurred:
“Accelerate!”? Large motors whirred
No go, stoplight. Get out of town
gpr crane
The Breaking Point
Through the years you have wanted to be
independent of your father and me.
When you were a child,
Your father and I offered you many opportunities.
We worked hard to give you a good childhood
because we wanted you to be a successful adult.
We did many fun things together.
We understood that you have different opinions on things.
But the last time we saw each other, you went over the line in insulting us.
You made fun of our family traditions.
You mocked me by calling me by my first name
and not showing me respect.
Your behavior was extremely rude.
The incident of calling your father a sick old cancer patient
and picking up a chair to assault him while destroying the china cabinet
was a breaking point.
We must tell you that we cannot and will not
tolerate such behavior.
We deserve a peaceful home.
You are grown woman now.
You possess many fine credentials.
You can make your own decisions;
however, you are not allowed to disrespect or assault us.
If you want nothing to do with us,
we will respect your wishes and let you go on your way.
Loving Too Deeply
I cannot let go
You are in my constant thoughts
I live through your breath
How many ways can I show
Happiness your love has brought
Your love is too deep
I cannot live up that high
Suffocating me
I don’t want to make you weep
In love with another man
A Somonka Style Poem
Derailment
Goin’ nowhere
After leaping
Without thinking
On the first train
My bleary eyes saw
That fateful day.
Destination was unknown
I was not shown
A map from innocence
To turning fully grown.
I muddled through instead
Making my own mark
Wherever made sense
At that precise time
Stepping off at the stations
That appealed at first glance
Before shuffling to the next
Tail between my legs.
Faces came and went
Plans and dreams slipped
Into the shadowy tracks
Or simply became warped
By the harsh rust of time.
Things went wrong
Lives became derailed
Ultimately hitting the dead end
Of unrequited love
Only to then roll out again
A passenger drawn to the pain.
After years of aimless yearn
And bridges carelessly burned
I come to the final stop
The fabled end of the line;
Settling in a comfortable life
Might seem tedious to some
But a relief to the feet and mind
Of a soul weary of wandering
From restless point to point.
Bad Blood Blues
Hey won’t you play another somebody done somebody wrong song?
– B.J. Thomas
Nah.
I have grown weary of heart
-ache and heartbreak
and the un
-quiet mistakes that unravel
us, whole
;
the strains
that stain our souls and pluck
the chords loose from our rib
cages.
Somebody do some
-thing right, for a change –
arrange this hum
into some harmony
of clouds and sky and sea
,
see if we can fly.
We’re all done
wrong, thronged
in our own dark spill.
We’re all thrilled
by storm. It’s all a
scribble-scrum of silence,
with us
as eye.
::
CHOCADDICTION
Oh, a chocolate binge can get rough,
for, in truth, I cannot get enough;
I must say, it’s a craving
that segues to raving
when faced with the lack of the stuff.
I like how you used rhyme and this is fun.
Lol!
Such a sad truth.
THE WRONG PART OF MY OTHER (WRITE) SELF
This Walt, quite precise to a fault,
drifted away from his passion with words.
His darkness preceded him and he conceded
that his craft to him, felt combative.
Drifted away from his passion with words,
he found what he said had been said before.
That his craft to him, felt combative
is a testament to the utility of his poetic futility.
He found what he said had been said before,
he felt like a repetitive bore and what’s more,
his testament to the utility of his poetic futility
was an admission to his failing at maintaining his pace.
He felt like a repetitive bore and what’s more,
writing the glut of emotions he had felt and feels
was an admission to his failing at maintaining his pace.
Prolific was terrific for a while, but it wears on one’s soul.
Writing the glut of emotions he has felt and feels
dealt with his life of love and anger and despair and loss.
Prolific was terrific for a while, but it wears on one’s soul,
and losing control of your muse was like verbal abuse!
Having dealt with his life of love and anger and despair and loss,
exposed the truth about his other self; made words seem wrong!
And losing control of your muse was like verbal abuse!
Lately he tended to struggle with the words he’d use!
Exposed, the truth about his other self made words seem wrong!
His darkness preceded him and he conceded
that he tended to struggle with the words he’d use!
This Walt is quite precise to a fault!
This baring of soul and mind is brave, and so well written. I have gone through these same frustrations about words and life many times. Now you are back!
Wonderfully woven with both form and content! Wow and Wow!!
Lies
What could possibly go wrong
with a first love
her heart said it was right
turns out
that lips lie
but hearts
can lie too.
Gone Girls
When she was 16
& saw all the pretty young girls
on TV who disappeared,
she thought of herself.
When she was 36
& saw the same still happening—
their once lovely flesh as cold as ice,
or brittle as ash,
their lovely bones sometimes
never found—
she thought of her daughter,
knowing there would come a day
when she would have to let her go
to find her own way,
praying that no one would be
waiting for her
or happen upon her
to stop her.
Strong and hopeful ending on this important poem.
and it mends somehow
communication breaks and when it does
it was it is as if it never could
have been unbroken flabbergasting thing
goes round in circles doubles back retreats
attacks won’t compromise speaks louder can’t
hear anything at all in swirling noise
at last wave white flag somehow mending it
unmeaning vitriolic bad display
communication picks up after and
(and yes, the poem is over, right after the second “and”… or was it the first one)
gpr crane
No Cake Today
She
shopped
for some
cake baking
ingredients. Bag
was heavy to hold as she walked
to her car. Keys were at bottom of her shoulder bag.
Shifted sack to fish for her keys. Paper bag ripped. In parking lot lay one dozen smashed eggs.
I like that they were “layed”
Thanks, Daniel!
I love this, especially for how you chose to depict it.
🙂 I like how you laid the story out on the page.
Don’t Take Your Cellphone on a Sailboat
I learned that no matter
how hard you try,
You can’t teach
a cell phone to swim.
And while my photos
weren’t drenched, they drowned
and are now somewhere
unattainable, like a cloud.
This is too funny. Sorry to laugh at your misfortune.
Great, especially the choice of the last word.
Little Sister
In June, cellulitis took over my right arm
and it took two rounds of antibiotics
to convince the painful itching that
it didn’t belong there, but before
the pink faded, pain in my right shoulder
showed up with a vengeance. Chiropractor
and team busily set about manipulating
my bones until the pain reluctantly softened,
but a nerve got pinched and took it out
on my right hand which alternately
tingles, feels like it’s gripping gravel,
or on fire, scalded or stuck with needles.
Rubbing it helps and I do it so much
that Hubby says it looks like I’m petting
a dog. So I named my right hand Little Sister
and patiently wait until the docs figure out
what to do with my pet hand. Meanwhile
Big Sister is getting impatient from doing
all the work. Did you ever type a poem
using only your left hand? I did.
So after three months, I’m sleeping little,
petting and naming my right hand
like it’s a dog and hoping something
will go right with Little Sister soon.
Yes, I know exactly how you feel. During the last year I went from torn rotator cuff, to broken wrist, to removal of a lump – all on my right. I wrote, typed, and did crosswords with my left hand. Healing takes a long time. Stay well, Connie.
Thanks Sara
Life is a pain in the a22
That doesn’t mean you can lay
Your butt on clean green grass
But I’d take boredom over panic anyday
Of course Murphy had it right
Knew the facts of the matter
Whenever one tries to spit
It always ends up in a splatter
You can’t grasp a mad wasp
Take a break and walk away
It’s hard to see the good in a crash
Save your anger for a rainy day
Go ask Sally, go ask Pete
Find some friendly cheer
Cuz your mind is full of sheet
Go drink a cold stein of beer
Ha!
Nobody’s Home
Darkness falls
The clock strikes twelve
An empty house
Mother nowhere to be found
Sadly, this fits the prompt perfectly.
When you face mishap, hold your composure.
With God’s peace, you will obtain exposure.
His grace avails while facing your bleakness.
His strength girds you in the midst of weakness.
Learn on God’s everlasting arms for poise.
For you, He will quiet the background noise.
Steady yourself in fellowship with Him.
He makes your situation look less dim.
CUPID?
Randomly-shandomly
near-neighbor Nimrod who
shoots his blind arrows straight
into the air –
what does he aim at, so
omnidirectional,
landing haphazard and
who could guess where?
Love this, Taylor!
Dust it off
Look at you there
on the ground
like a dead ol’ branch
that just couldn’t hang.
Dust it off, friend,
on your feet
and point your darn toes
at some better place.
WHERE DID SHE GO?
a Golden Shovel poem on lines from Tess Taylor’s “Big Granny”
I almost missed, on a creek bend, in
that wild stretch of canyon, those
boards weathered gray as winter woods,
slap-dash leaning structure on stilts – a
child’s playhouse? shadowy
mystery left in place without foundation
above dry creekbed. Then the rains; they
tear at rocky banks, an oak that took
nails in its trunk, bark split apart
to hold the tiny cabin up. Her
secret place – if a girl’s play-house –
so far from any home to call her back to
supper, chores. A place to save
for herself. Nothing left now except the
gray-as-winter boards.
Wow. So poignant.
Maybe it’s Me
The mockingbird wheeling like
a gray and white striped whirligig
screams at invisible cats, her three
nightmares clustered around my feet
where I pull weeds in this garden
where everything’s wrong
weeds burgeoning in this crazy drought
water grass cattail wild asters
where I don’t want them although
I save wildflowers for bird and
butterfly today I hate the dead
ironweed still towering where
they sprang with once bright
purple heads punctuating the heat
like some lover’s bouquet
Johnson grass spiking in the middle
of the daylilies already going
dormant and the brown furzed
heads of coneflowers shouting
summer is over and I don’t want to
think about icy roads and frozen pipes
when there’s still so much to make right
like cutting out the ash seedlings before
they grow more rings in the middle of iris
beds and having to slice off yucca since
it grows best only in the wrong place
I watch hummingbirds begin to bulk up
for the long migration to Central America
males gone already, females and fledglings
from now until frost, wonder how they
convince themselves to beat
tiny wings and soar for more
than five hundred miles when in the
space from phlox to black-eyed Susans
I’m exhausted by unkempt rock
borders where faded sedums cling
to roots of dried Queen Anne’s Lace
growing piles behind me to be
hauled to the burn pile where they
will sit until the first snowfall
blame it on the clouds blocking the
light even as I revel in the lack of sun
with its burning eye that sees all
it’s just that today has been all scold
and chase trying to find a bluebird
with its elusive happiness the stuff
of a greeting card but not reality.
I’ll blame the mockingbird still
flying from hedge tree to rooftop
the cats flopped under the bushes
not the cause of her frustration so
maybe, just maybe, I’m what’s wrong.
Love this, Anthony. Much better to blame the mockingbird.
Barbara
I thought I’d
used up all my luck
in Vietnam.
Wrong.
Just look at her.
So lovely, Daniel. You just never know.
Bingo!
Fall has arrived
Only a twig
Holds me to the dying tree
Left too long without care
Color fading, my skin dry and cracked
Wind-blown, disease replaces health
I’m withering away
It’s time for a transplant
I wrote this a couple of days ago . . . it seems appropriate. I’ll try for something new today.
Fall has arrived
Only a twig
Holds me to the dying tree
Left too long without care
Color fading, my skin dry and cracked
Wind-blown, disease replaces health
I’m withering away
It’s time for a transplant
The C Word
One
cell,
or maybe
it was
two or
three
went
rogue
in her
breast
and
she
was
never
the
same
after
that.
They
filled her
body
with
poison
and
used
a sharp
knife
to
saw
her
breast
away
from
her
body.
A
thick,
white
scar
slithered
across
her
chest
and
she
lost
all
her
radiant
brown
hair.
Despite
the
poison
and
the
scalpel,
she’s
gone
now,
and all
of us
are
left
trying
to
figure
out
how
the
hell
to
live
without
her.
Oh, my, you swept me away in the courageous battle and the painful loss.