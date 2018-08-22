Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 450

For today’s prompt, write a something goes wrong poem. What goes wrong? That’s up to you. Could be something minor (like burning popcorn or locking yourself out of your house) or something more significant (like being robbed or forgetting how to write poetry or something).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Something Goes Wrong Poem:

“maybe it was my fault”

maybe it was my fault

or maybe the weather

but someone spilled the salt

& i can’t tell whether

to absorb all the blame

or shift to another

like that potato game

i played with my brothers

when i always did much

but i never did wrong

at least that i’d admit

when in the heat of it

as if singing a song

that i know but can’t touch

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tends to err on the side of taking the blame as opposed to shifting it.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

