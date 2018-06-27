Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 442

For today’s prompt, write an ex poem. Of course, writing an ex-spouse or ex-job are fair game, but any words that start with “ex” should be good too. You don’t have to explain or extend an exacting explanation of how you decide to expand upon this explosive prompt; I’m sure exotic examples are extraneous.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Ex Poem:

“ex post facto”

i feel like i’m forever suffering
for things i’ve done before
i knew what i was doing

& that i’m judging others for things
they did before they knew
right & wrong & how long

is the statute of limitations
on the common sense of the heart
beats i wish i could woo away

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He hopes someone pens an exemplary ode to the X-acto knife.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

One thought on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 442

  1. Troy DeFrates

    Protecting Her From Herself

    Protecting my wife I was misguided
    She was mentally ill I kept it hid
    Until one day she snapped and popped her lid
    That was when it ended I decided
    Protection from her I had provided
    Into a psychotic event she slid
    I cowered in bed hiding like a kid
    Her fury and wrath just was incited
    I hid like a baby she screamed at me
    Head under blanket she struck with fist
    She was not normal she was not herself
    Broken and abused I had to be free
    I did not fight back, I did not resist
    I could not protect her from her own self

COMMENT