Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 442

For today’s prompt, write an ex poem. Of course, writing an ex-spouse or ex-job are fair game, but any words that start with “ex” should be good too. You don’t have to explain or extend an exacting explanation of how you decide to expand upon this explosive prompt; I’m sure exotic examples are extraneous.
Here’s my attempt at an Ex Poem:
“ex post facto”
i feel like i’m forever suffering
for things i’ve done before
i knew what i was doing
& that i’m judging others for things
they did before they knew
right & wrong & how long
is the statute of limitations
on the common sense of the heart
beats i wish i could woo away
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He hopes someone pens an exemplary ode to the X-acto knife.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Protecting Her From Herself
Protecting my wife I was misguided
She was mentally ill I kept it hid
Until one day she snapped and popped her lid
That was when it ended I decided
Protection from her I had provided
Into a psychotic event she slid
I cowered in bed hiding like a kid
Her fury and wrath just was incited
I hid like a baby she screamed at me
Head under blanket she struck with fist
She was not normal she was not herself
Broken and abused I had to be free
I did not fight back, I did not resist
I could not protect her from her own self