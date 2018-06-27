Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 442

For today’s prompt, write an ex poem. Of course, writing an ex-spouse or ex-job are fair game, but any words that start with “ex” should be good too. You don’t have to explain or extend an exacting explanation of how you decide to expand upon this explosive prompt; I’m sure exotic examples are extraneous.

Get Published With Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Here’s my attempt at an Ex Poem:

“ex post facto”

i feel like i’m forever suffering

for things i’ve done before

i knew what i was doing

& that i’m judging others for things

they did before they knew

right & wrong & how long

is the statute of limitations

on the common sense of the heart

beats i wish i could woo away

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He hopes someone pens an exemplary ode to the X-acto knife.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

