Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 441

For today’s prompt, write a notice poem. A notice could be a warning about something. Or it could just be an informational type of notice. Or perhaps, you just noticed a person, place, or thing for the first time.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Notice Poem:

“senryu”

how often do i

take notice of a person’s

eyes over my shoes

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). For whatever reason, he notices that he usually avoids eye contact with strangers.

*****

