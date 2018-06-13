Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 440

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a generation poem. A generation poem could be about the X-generation or the baby boomers, sure, but it could also be about generating poems and/or power. Or re-generation of limbs. Or any number of other topics you wish to generate.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Generation Poem:

“new generation”

call me old or call me crazy
but the new generation is
nothing if not loud and lazy

with their wild music and dancing
through the night and into the day
as if they’d prefer romancing

to getting tied down to a job
that pays well with a desk and pen
and stapler and a sweet key fob

instead it seems they would have fun
and i hope they keep that romance
until their generation’s done

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He knows hope springs eternal in the new generations.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

2 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 440

  1. taylor graham

    STILL MEADOW

    for Cindy

    An old-time family in these parts –
    they settled that land below
    the overland route. Their hearts
    grew still and full on meadow.

    They settled that land below,
    where horses grazed free grass,
    grew still and full on meadow
    deaf to traffic headed for the pass.

    Where horses grazed free grass
    she was born to horses and the land,
    deaf to traffic headed for the pass.
    Field and woods would understand

    she was born to horses and the land.
    She knew the forest’s every nook –
    field and woods would understand
    she read a horse better than a book.

    She knew the forest’s every nook.
    Weather and trails, the canyon deeps
    she read. A horse – better than a book –
    the land where a body’s spirit keeps

    weather and trails, the canyon deeps;
    its overland route; the hearts;
    the land, where a body’s spirit keeps
    an old-time family in these parts.

  2. Poetjo

    Until It Stops

    My
    father
    was
    terribly
    hurt
    as a
    child
    by
    someone
    in his
    own
    family
    and
    so
    he
    hurt
    my
    mother,
    my
    brothers,
    and
    I.

    Whoever
    hurt him
    was hurt,
    and on
    and on
    and on
    it goes.

    Until it stops.

    My
    brothers
    and
    I said
    ‘no more.’

    We paid
    a heavy
    price
    because
    we lost
    our
    mother
    when
    we said
    those
    words
    but
    I have
    no regrets.

    We had
    to do it
    so that
    entire
    generations,
    of children,
    our children,
    our children’s
    children,
    and on
    and on
    and on,
    have
    hopefully
    been
    saved.

    It was
    worth
    the
    terrible
    price
    we
    paid.

COMMENT