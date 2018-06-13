Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 440

For today’s prompt, write a generation poem. A generation poem could be about the X-generation or the baby boomers, sure, but it could also be about generating poems and/or power. Or re-generation of limbs. Or any number of other topics you wish to generate.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Generation Poem:

“new generation”

call me old or call me crazy

but the new generation is

nothing if not loud and lazy

with their wild music and dancing

through the night and into the day

as if they’d prefer romancing

to getting tied down to a job

that pays well with a desk and pen

and stapler and a sweet key fob

instead it seems they would have fun

and i hope they keep that romance

until their generation’s done

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He knows hope springs eternal in the new generations.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

