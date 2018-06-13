Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 440

For today’s prompt, write a generation poem. A generation poem could be about the X-generation or the baby boomers, sure, but it could also be about generating poems and/or power. Or re-generation of limbs. Or any number of other topics you wish to generate.
Here’s my attempt at a Generation Poem:
“new generation”
call me old or call me crazy
but the new generation is
nothing if not loud and lazy
with their wild music and dancing
through the night and into the day
as if they’d prefer romancing
to getting tied down to a job
that pays well with a desk and pen
and stapler and a sweet key fob
instead it seems they would have fun
and i hope they keep that romance
until their generation’s done
STILL MEADOW
for Cindy
An old-time family in these parts –
they settled that land below
the overland route. Their hearts
grew still and full on meadow.
They settled that land below,
where horses grazed free grass,
grew still and full on meadow
deaf to traffic headed for the pass.
Where horses grazed free grass
she was born to horses and the land,
deaf to traffic headed for the pass.
Field and woods would understand
she was born to horses and the land.
She knew the forest’s every nook –
field and woods would understand
she read a horse better than a book.
She knew the forest’s every nook.
Weather and trails, the canyon deeps
she read. A horse – better than a book –
the land where a body’s spirit keeps
weather and trails, the canyon deeps;
its overland route; the hearts;
the land, where a body’s spirit keeps
an old-time family in these parts.
Until It Stops
My
father
was
terribly
hurt
as a
child
by
someone
in his
own
family
and
so
he
hurt
my
mother,
my
brothers,
and
I.
Whoever
hurt him
was hurt,
and on
and on
and on
it goes.
Until it stops.
My
brothers
and
I said
‘no more.’
We paid
a heavy
price
because
we lost
our
mother
when
we said
those
words
but
I have
no regrets.
We had
to do it
so that
entire
generations,
of children,
our children,
our children’s
children,
and on
and on
and on,
have
hopefully
been
saved.
It was
worth
the
terrible
price
we
paid.