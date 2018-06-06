Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 439

For today’s prompt, write a heart poem. Getting to the heart of this prompt should be easy enough to do. Some folks wear their hearts on their sleeves, or they heart the things and people they love, or they show a lot of heart in spirited competitions. Of course, there are also heart attacks, open heart surgery, heart-shaped candies, the band Heart, and so much more. Search your heart for this week’s poem.

*****

Get Published With Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Heart Poem:

“ohio”

ohio is a heart-shaped state

if you squint really hard

or maybe that’s just me

because it’s where i was born

& they say home is where

the heart is & license plates

claim ohio is in the heart

of it all & i want to follow

my heart even when it

makes no bloody sense

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He often follows his heart, whatever that means.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: